Jeff Cook, co-founder of ‘Alabama’, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jeff Cook, the co-founder and legendary guitarist for the supergroup “Alabama” has died. He was 73.

Absolute Publicity put out a press release Tuesday afternoon, announcing Cook’s passing on Monday. In the release, it is said he died peacefully at his beach home in Destin, Florida, with friends and family by his side.

The icon had been battling Parkinson’s Disease since his diagnosis in 2012.

Cook is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and Fiddlers Hall of Fame. He was also a former Gibson’s Guitarist of the Year.

Over 50 years ago, Cook formed Alabama with his cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen. The band went on to sell 80 million albums and tallied 43 No. 1 hits, staking their claim as one of the most influential country music groups of all time.

Due to his ongoing health battle, Cook stopped touring with Alabama in 2018. Alabama continued on with his encouragement afterward, as he said he never wanted “the music to stop or the party to end.”

Cook is survived by his wife of 27 years Lisa Cook, his mother Betty Cook, his brother David Cook, Crystal Cook, his father-in-law Jerrial Williams, his brother-in-law Randy Williams and many nieces and nephews.

Announcements for Cook’s celebration of life will be made at a later date. If you would like to support the family, you are asked to make donations through the Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation .

