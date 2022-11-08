Read full article on original website
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
Jury: Kansas man guilty in deadly metal pipe attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas jury found 64-year-old David Chandler guilty of second-degree intentional murder for the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In February, police responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca in Wichita...
Kan. hospital president responds after gun discharged in pediatric unit
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a gun was fired inside a Wichita hospital. Just after 7p.m, Monday, police were dispatched to a vandalism report at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
