ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Luton well beaten by Stoke as Nathan Jones prepares for Southampton talks

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B90WW_0j3XY5G300

Nathan Jones’ potential swansong as Luton boss ended in a 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat for the play-off chasers to his former club Stoke City.

Jones has received permission to speak to Southampton to become Ralph Hassenhuttl’s successor at the Premier League strugglers.

If successful, his first ever game as a top-flight boss could be at Liverpool on Saturday.

If so, this was an unhappy ending to his second spell in charge at Kenilworth Road as two goals in the opening 13 minutes earned Stoke a first home win in four attempts.

Nick Powell’s second goal of the campaign and an own goal by Town captain Tom Lockyer eased the pressure on Potters boss Alex Neil.

Stoke’s win coincided with the return after a 12-month absence from a cruciate knee ligament injury of influential centre-half Harry Souttar.

Named in Australia’s World Cup squad, Souttar made his first second-tier appearance since last November – also against Luton.

Jones won seven matches out of 38 during his 10-month reign as City chief, including only five in the Championship. Last February, he masterminded Luton’s first win at the Bet 365 Stadium for 22 years.

However, within three minutes, the Welshman, regularly jeered by home supporters, faced a more familiar outcome at his one-time managerial home.

Powell received the freedom of the penalty area to head in Morgan Fox’s first assist of the night to set City on the way to three points.

Ten minutes later Fox teased over another centre from the left and Wales World Cup hopeful Lockyer headed past Harry Isted.

Powell nearly punished more hesitant defending as Stoke looked to cement this much-needed home success but could not hit the target from close range.

Keeper Jack Bonner, recalled in place of Joe Bursik for his first game since September 13, saved easily from Jordan Clark.

He also kept out Carlton Morris’ 32nd-minute left-foot effort, though the striker should have done better from Amari Bell’s cross.

Luton, bidding for a fourth game unbeaten, nearly pulled a goal back after 58 minutes. Instead Lockyer’s frustrating night, which included a first-half caution, saw the skipper’s sidefoot effort hit a post from James Bree’s corner. Harry Cornick then fired wide with a follow-up shot.

Luton eventually ran out of ideas and it needed Isted’s fingertips to deny Liam Delap a spectacular late third goal for the Potters.

Town, who started the evening in eighth, are now only four points ahead of their hosts and face the prospect of needing a new man at the helm for their return to Championship action. Jones led the applause to away fans at the final whistle of his potential farewell appearance.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Carlos Corberan applauds West Brom commitment after Stoke win

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan praised the “massive” commitment from his players after their revival continued with a 2-0 win over Stoke at The Hawthorns. The game will be best remembered for Brandon Thomas-Asante’s stunning overhead kick that found the net and wrapped up victory for West Brom.
newschain

Luke Berry snatches point for managerless Luton with last-gasp leveller

Luke Berry’s last-minute equaliser saw Luton salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham in their first match since manager Nathan Jones departed for Premier League Southampton. The visitors took the lead after just 55 seconds at Kenilworth Road when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was unable to to clear a cross and the loose ball fell to Jamie Lindsay who slammed home an angled volley.
newschain

Luton interim boss Mick Harford hails ‘brilliant’ Hatters after Rotherham draw

Luton interim boss Mick Harford heaped praise on his players for fighting back to claim a late point against Rotherham after a “whirlwind” week that saw manager Nathan Jones leave for Southampton. Following the 49-year-old’s departure on Thursday morning, it was Harford who took the team for the...
newschain

Frank Lampard says Everton fans were right to be unhappy with what they saw

Frank Lampard believes Everton fans had “a right to voice their opinions” after they booed their team following their 3-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth. The Everton players and manager were berated and subjected to jeers and whistles as they went over towards the travelling support after the final whistle.
newschain

Gary Rowett hails ‘Premier League quality’ of hat-trick hero Zian Flemming

Gary Rowett insists Zian Flemming has Premier League quality after his star player bagged a hat-trick in Millwall’s 4-2 win at Preston. Flemming, a club-record signing from Fortuna Sittard in June, struck twice in the first 20 minutes, including a fierce 20-yard free-kick, to put the Lions 2-0 ahead.
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Dave Challinor feels Stockport passed test of character in victory at Newport

Resurgent Stockport passed another big test of their character, according to manager Dave Challinor, as they fought back to win 2-1 at Newport. The Hatters were 19th with only nine points from their first 11 games at the start of last month but are now up to 12th and only five points off the top seven after a run of five wins from their last seven games in Sky Bet League Two.
newschain

Stockport inflict first league defeat on Newport boss Graham Coughlan

Stockport fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Newport to maintain their recent revival and end Graham Coughlan’s unbeaten league record as Exiles boss. Aaron Lewis put the hosts ahead against the run of play on the stroke of half-time after a first 45 minutes dominated by the visitors.
newschain

Darren Moore praises Sheffield Wednesday’s resiliency after win at Accrington

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore admitted it was all about the three points not the performance as Alex Mighten’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Accrington. The Owls have closed the gap on League One’s top two, with both Plymouth and Ipswich drawing, and the in-form side have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 league games.
newschain

Brandon Thomas-Asante scores stunner as West Brom see off Stoke

A spectacular goal by Brandon Thomas-Asante sealed a hat-trick of wins for West Brom under new boss Carlos Corberan after they beat Stoke 2-0 at The Hawthorns. Thomas-Asante scored Albion’s second with a stunning overhead kick that evoked memories of Wayne Rooney’s Manchester derby strike in 2011, after Kyle Bartley’s second goal in successive matches had put the Baggies ahead.
newschain

Sam Hoskins shines as high-flying Northampton beat cup giantkillers Gillingham

Sam Hoskins scored one and set up another as Northampton beat Carabao Cup giantkillers Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield. Town started the day 19 places ahead of their hosts – who memorably knocked out Premier League side Brentford on Tuesday – and the gulf in quality was evident throughout.
newschain

Robbie Neilson slams VAR ‘shambles’ after Hearts salvage draw against Livingston

Bewildered Hearts manager Robbie Neilson felt delays caused by VAR checks turned his side’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Livingston into “a shambles”. Neilson was shown a yellow card after running on to the pitch to celebrate following Josh Ginnelly’s equaliser for his 10-man team in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
newschain

David Wheeler and Garath McCarthy on target as Wycombe beat lowly Forest Green

Wycombe left Forest Green rooted at the foot of the League One table as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory on Saturday. The Chairboys had not won in three games, but David Wheeler opened the scoring in the 14th minute from just inside the box. Wycombe’s defence...
newschain

It should be fine: James Maddison plays down injury scare ahead of World Cup

James Maddison insisted he should be fit for the World Cup despite an injury scare in their 2-0 win at West Ham. The midfielder, called into Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Thursday, went down holding his leg in the 23rd minute. After receiving treatment on the pitch the midfielder,...
newschain

Steve Cooper pleased as Nottingham Forest sign off with win

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was pleased to see his side go into the World Cup break off the bottom of the Premier League after their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Morgan Gibbs-White continued to show why Forest broke their transfer record to sign him in the summer as his second-half goal earned the win that sees them move to within a point of safety.
newschain

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann earns Watford a point at Bristol City

Daniel Bachmann’s outstanding second-half save from Andreas Weimann earned Watford a point from a goalless Championship draw at Bristol City. The goalkeeper managed to claw out a 68th-minute header, diving full length to get his right hand to the ball and prevent the home side taking a deserved lead.
newschain

Michael Duff hails excellent away performance after Barnsley win at Shrewsbury

Barnsley boss Michael Duff hailed his side’s well-executed away performance in their 1-0 win at Shrewsbury. Adam Phillips scored his first league goal for the Tykes as they made it three wins on the spin in all competitions. Duff’s charges hit the front after 10 minutes and kept the...
newschain

Brendan Rodgers says James Maddison is ok for World Cup after knee injury scare

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has given his assurances that James Maddison will be fit for the World Cup. England appeared to have been dealt another injury blow when the Foxes midfielder limped out of his side’s 2-0 Premier League win at West Ham, having gone down holding his lower leg.
newschain

Joey Barton sees red before Bristol Rovers let lead slip against Fleetwood

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was sent off as former club Fleetwood snatched a stoppage-time equaliser through Shaun Rooney to earn a 2-2 draw in League One. Barton saw red from referee Bobby Madden in the final minute of normal time and there was more anger as Rooney netted his second goal of a fiery contest in the ninth minute of stoppage time.
newschain

Michael Carrick salutes Middlesbrough pair after mixed World Cup fortunes

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick had words of praise for two of his players with very different World Cup stories after watching his side come from behind to grab a dramatic 2-1 Championship win at Norwich. Young Australian midfielder Riley McGree equalised for the hosts just after the hour mark with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy