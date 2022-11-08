ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man accused of firing shots in residential area

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kq3oP_0j3XY4NK00
Jesus Jacob Mendoza Jr.

A 30-year-old Odessa man was arrested Monday afternoon after he admitted to firing multiple shots in a residential area.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were dispatched to Skyline Avenue and Centergate Street around 3:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. When one of the deputies arrived, he heard four shots being fired and he saw Jesus Jacob Mendoza Jr. holding a 9 mm Glock handgun outside a home in the 900 block of West Nelda and several freshly spent shell casings on the ground.

Mendoza admitted to firing the gun and he was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct, the report stated. It’s a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Two former Midland Christian administrators arrested on new charges

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Midland educators were arrested today on a warrant, jail records show. Dana Ellis and Jared Lee have both been charged with Failure to Make a Required Child Abuse Report with Intent to Conceal.  The two were previously arrested in February along with three other Midland Christian School administrators after investigators with […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman wanted in connection with 2021 death of motorcyclist

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. 22-year-old Dannia Fuentes-Munoz has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.  A warrant was issued for Fuentes-Munoz in December of last year in connection with a crash on July 4, 2021, that left one person dead. According to a Texas […]
MIDLAND, TX
Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Crime Stoppers Needs Help Identifying Shopping Suspects

MIDLAND – Midland Police need help identifying a suspect who has been accused of stealing from shoppers in the Permian Basin and Big Country. On Wednesday, a picture circulated around social media from Midland Crime Stoppers on one of the suspects. According to the post, the woman in the picture and two others have been targeting shoppers, mainly older women, and stealing their wallets and purchasing gift cards with the victim's credit cards.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS searching for semi tied to deadly hit and run crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Highway Patrol is asking for help from the community to identify a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit and run crash Wednesday afternoon.  According to a news release, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on SH 176, about 15 miles east of Andrews. Investigators said a red […]
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
odessapd.com

Caught on Camera – Left Without Paying

Do you recognize this person? This suspect stole a 12-pack of beer and 6-pack of soda from the Stripes located at 1300 East 8th Street. The suspect then exited the store without making any attempt to pay. Anyone who recognizes this person is encouraged to contact Ofc. M. Miller at...
ABC Big 2 News

Failure to report: Midland Trinity administrators indicted

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Four Midland Trinity administrators have been indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse, a source close to the case told ABC Big 2 News this morning. The charges stem from a late February arrest.  According to an affidavit, Dean of Students […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Kentucky man dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Wednesday killed a Kentucky man. A semi was traveling south on FM 1788. Gavin Sexton, 23, was traveling north on FM 1788 approaching traffic at a standstill. Sexton failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into oncoming traffic. He hit then hit the semi head-on.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Overnight shooting leaves one person dead in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person is dead, and another is in jail after a shooting in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. The names of those involved have not yet been released. According to a news release, around 11:23 p.m. on November 4, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

OPD searches for man that drove car into apartment

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for a suspect who crashed a vehicle into an apartment Friday. OPD has obtained several felony warrants for William Earl Crayton Jr.,31. On Nov. 4, OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash at the La Promesa on the 1000...
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

Scheduling hearing in District Attorney removal case delayed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A scheduling hearing set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday was delayed after County Attorney JoAnne Bernal and District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ personal counsel, Luis Yañez agreed to a reset hearing. Bernal requested a two-week extension, and Yañez requested three weeks. Judge Tryon Lewis, an Odessa-based judge, agreed to reset […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect accused of stealing boots

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 19, the man pictured below entered Cavander’s Boot City and stole clothes and a pair of work boots valued at $340. Investigators said the suspect is […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander returns home after 3 months in Marines for Bootcamp

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last 13 weeks, Midland’s own Jaden Oertling has been at Marine boot camp in San Diego. But last night he got a break from all that hard work and got a surprise welcome home that left him speechless. “Kinda shocking you know just came...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Landmark: What is the Deal with the ‘The Pepto Bismol House’?

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
370
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy