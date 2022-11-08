Five-star Eastleigh come from behind to sink 10-man Maidstone

Eastleigh made it back-to-back league wins after beating 10-man Maidstone 5-2.

The Stones scored two quick goals in the first half, but captain Gavin Hoyte was dismissed early in the second half, allowing the Spitfires to come from behind and seal three points.

Danny Whitehall opened the scoring for Eastleigh when he nodded home from close-range in the 16th minute.

Maidstone equalised in the 37th minute when Ryan Galvin stabbed the ball past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell, and they turned the game around just two minutes later when Reiss Greenidge headed home from a corner to take the lead.

Hoyte was sent off in the 50th minute and the Spitfires were awarded a penalty, with Tristan Abrahams converting from the spot to level six minutes after the break.

The Hampshire side made the extra man count and retook the lead when substitute Vincent Harper tapped in from a low cross in the 63rd minute.

Ousseynou Cisse added a fourth for the Spitfires in the 72nd minute, heading in at the back post from Whitehall’s cross and an own goal from Greenidge two minutes from time wrapped up three points for the hosts.

