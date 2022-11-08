ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorba Linda, CA

Comments / 7

Arthur Rubin
3d ago

CRT shouldn't be taught at Cal State Fullerton. Even if you agree with it, it's a graduate-level course.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytitan.com

Fullerton assembly member gains slim lead over opponent

Democratic candidate Sharon Quirk-Silva holds a marginal lead over opponent Soo Yoo in the race to become assembly member of California’s 67th District. After being virtually tied on Wednesday, Quirk-Silva currently holds 50.2% of the 69,212 votes counted. Due to the 2020 Census vote to redistrict, the 67th District,...
FULLERTON, CA
irvinestandard.com

America’s safest city for 17th straight year

For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
Laist.com

LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
RIVERSIDE, CA
coastreportonline.com

Campus Safety: OCC ‘bike snatcher’ preys on cable-locked bikes

Orange Coast College Campus Safety identified that a bike-theft increase since Sept. 1 is linked to cable locks, and advises students and staff to use U-locks instead. “We’re identifying that when these bikes are being stolen, they’re using cable locks,” OCC Campus Safety Director James Rudy said. “A crimping tool can cut right through those cables.”
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

The CEO of the Bowers Museum, Dr. Peter C. Keller, has passed away

Shocking news broke tonight as we found out that Dr. Peter C. Keller, the CEO of the Bowers Museum, has suddenly passed away. Keller led the Bowers for over three decades. Apparently his last day on this planet was spent preparing the Bowers for a new exhibit that Keller was very proud of: Guo Pei: Art of Couture. Keller then had dinner with his wife. And then he was gone.
SANTA ANA, CA
signalscv.com

Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant

Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Riverside county measure votes are in

Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

AES site owners served foreclosure notice

The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thequakercampus.org

The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier

While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
WHITTIER, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Eagle River teacher Sara Mason, 45, died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier. Her husband Brian said his wife was with a companion taking her first dive after being newly certified when she reportedly stopped breathing. The family is now awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office to learn more about what happened.
ANCHORAGE, AK
NBC San Diego

Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach

Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy