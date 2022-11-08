ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said. Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.
Suspect with arrest warrant expected to survive after officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A wanted man is in the hospital and a Winter Haven police officer is on paid-administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at Lake Deer shortly before 4 a.m. after a woman called and said she had been strangled and pushed into a wall by 43-year-old Jason Pickles, who had an outstanding warrant from an incident that took place on October 25 for felony battery prior conviction.
Cops Corner 11.10.22

This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate a missing bicycle, a stolen purse and a broken window. Theft: An officer met with the manager of a business who advised that the catalytic converter was stolen from one of their work trucks. BYE-CYCLE. 100 block of S. Collins St.
Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl

Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
