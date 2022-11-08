Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Hillsborough Halloween party shooting victim wants killer behind bars
A Tampa Bay area mother remembers her 15-year old daughter as artistic, loving and unaware of the impact she had on other people.
Juvenile shot, killed in Seffner
A juvenile was shot and killed in Seffner on Friday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Pedestrian killed after hit by car, dragged by SUV in Tampa; deputies searching for hit-and-run driver
A man died after being hit by two vehicles in Tampa shortly after midnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
10-year-old killed in Tampa DUI crash involving scooter, police say
Tampa police charged a man with DUI manslaughter after they said he caused a motor scooter crash that ended up killing a 10-year-old boy and seriously injuring himself.
15-year-old victim of Halloween party shooting identified; HCSO seeks answers
One victim of a fatal Thonotosassa Halloween party shooting on Nov. 1 has been identified with approval from her family, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
2 men arrested after allegedly stealing over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of stealing over 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel in Tampa were arrested Friday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The agency says Jorge Luis Puerto Ruiz, 34, and 27-year-old David Dopico-Avila made several fraudulent transactions between October and November. On Nov....
fox13news.com
Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said. Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.
fox13news.com
Suspect with arrest warrant expected to survive after officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A wanted man is in the hospital and a Winter Haven police officer is on paid-administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at Lake Deer shortly before 4 a.m. after a woman called and said she had been strangled and pushed into a wall by 43-year-old Jason Pickles, who had an outstanding warrant from an incident that took place on October 25 for felony battery prior conviction.
Missing, Endangered 51-Year-Old Man Found Safe And Is Home
SARASOTA, Fla. – Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, has been located and is home safe, according to Sarasota Police Department. The Sarasota Police Department was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered adult. Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen at
43-year-old suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
A 43-year-old Winter Haven man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
Neighbors speak out after Pasco County man accused of making, selling homemade pipe bomb
8 On Your Side is hearing from neighbors of a man accused of making a pipe bomb. Authorities say the suspect unknowingly sold the pipe bomb to an undercover detective.
Man shot by Winter Haven officer while trying to run him over, police say
A man was shot by a Winter Haven police officer Thursday morning.
plantcityobserver.com
Cops Corner 11.10.22
This week on Cops Corner: Plant City Police investigate a missing bicycle, a stolen purse and a broken window. Theft: An officer met with the manager of a business who advised that the catalytic converter was stolen from one of their work trucks. BYE-CYCLE. 100 block of S. Collins St.
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Tampa: TPD
A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Sarasota woman missing for nearly a week, police say
Police in Sarasota are requesting the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week.
Pedestrian died in fatal vehicle crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian alongside the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Friday evening.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl
Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
VIDEO: 2 men dressed as maintenance workers swipe ATM from Tampa hotel
Security camera video caught two men in the act of stealing an ATM from a Tampa hotel while dressed as maintenance workers, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
iontb.com
Police investigate after driver backed over a friend exiting a driveway in St. Petersburg
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., a woman dropped off her two friends in the 5100 block of 5th Avenue North. Police say that while backing out of the driveway, the driver unknowingly struck and backed over one of the friends, an 80 year-old woman. The woman was identified as Eileen O’Shea.
Judge denies Cameron Herrin's request to reduce 24-year sentence in deadly Bayshore crash
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County circuit judge rejected a request to reduce a 24-year prison sentence set for Cameron Herrin, the man convicted of killing a mother and her daughter in a crash on Bayshore Boulevard. Herrin and his legal team assert that on the day after his...
Comments / 1