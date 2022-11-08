Juvenile center trimmed down

On Tuesday morning, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court heard from HOK representative Jeff Bradley about recommendations for eliminating areas for the new juvenile detention center.

There were five areas that Bradley recommended that could be eliminated, which included cutting the number of beds from 64 to 32, that would bring the facility cost to about $26 million.

Despite reducing 18,000 square feet from the originally planned facility, the project cost is still $1 million dollars over budget.

“In my mind, you are going to knock a couple million more off of it to get it down below the 25 because you are going to have change orders and all kinds of things that fluctuate,” Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Mike Gardner said after the meeting.

Gardner added: “I’m not willing to bend a whole lot of it.”

Bradley spoke to the Court for about 20 minutes and laid out the cuts that were made from the original plan. The five areas that could be eliminated would be two housing units, sally port, vocational area and two recreational yards.

The youth center, which is currently at 1401 E. Yukon Road and has been in that location since 1974, will relocate to 1801 S. Crane Ave. and sit to the west of the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. After the meeting, Bradley spoke to the Odessa American and said that contractors that didn’t initially bid on the project earlier this year approached him about the juvenile detention center.

“Contractors called me the last couple of weeks,” Bradley said. “They want it.”

Ector County Youth Center Director Kevin Mann sat in the gallery while Bradley gave his recommendations. Mann said he currently has enough staff to watch over 32 kids.

The proposed facility has four separate pods that can house eight kids each. The proposed facility would be nearly 49,000 square feet. There would also be a separate area for probation, as well as keeping kids who are coming into the facility away from those leaving the facility.

“The county hasn’t done anything in 50 years,” Bradley said. “The types of kids have changed. Their offenses have changed. The environment that they are in isn’t conducive to rehabilitation. The staff does everything that they can with what they have.”

Gardner said Tuesday that he believes the Court should hold off on making a decision on the juvenile detention center until January as a new judge and a new commissioner are set to join the Court.

“From my point of view, I think the Court should wait and talk about what we want to do going forward,” Gardner said. “I don’t know if it would be fair for us to make that decision.”

