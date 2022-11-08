ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Juvenile center trimmed down

By Royal McGregor
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

On Tuesday morning, the Ector County Commissioners’ Court heard from HOK representative Jeff Bradley about recommendations for eliminating areas for the new juvenile detention center.

There were five areas that Bradley recommended that could be eliminated, which included cutting the number of beds from 64 to 32, that would bring the facility cost to about $26 million.

Despite reducing 18,000 square feet from the originally planned facility, the project cost is still $1 million dollars over budget.

“In my mind, you are going to knock a couple million more off of it to get it down below the 25 because you are going to have change orders and all kinds of things that fluctuate,” Ector County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Mike Gardner said after the meeting.

Gardner added: “I’m not willing to bend a whole lot of it.”

Bradley spoke to the Court for about 20 minutes and laid out the cuts that were made from the original plan. The five areas that could be eliminated would be two housing units, sally port, vocational area and two recreational yards.

The youth center, which is currently at 1401 E. Yukon Road and has been in that location since 1974, will relocate to 1801 S. Crane Ave. and sit to the west of the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. After the meeting, Bradley spoke to the Odessa American and said that contractors that didn’t initially bid on the project earlier this year approached him about the juvenile detention center.

“Contractors called me the last couple of weeks,” Bradley said. “They want it.”

Ector County Youth Center Director Kevin Mann sat in the gallery while Bradley gave his recommendations. Mann said he currently has enough staff to watch over 32 kids.

The proposed facility has four separate pods that can house eight kids each. The proposed facility would be nearly 49,000 square feet. There would also be a separate area for probation, as well as keeping kids who are coming into the facility away from those leaving the facility.

“The county hasn’t done anything in 50 years,” Bradley said. “The types of kids have changed. Their offenses have changed. The environment that they are in isn’t conducive to rehabilitation. The staff does everything that they can with what they have.”

Gardner said Tuesday that he believes the Court should hold off on making a decision on the juvenile detention center until January as a new judge and a new commissioner are set to join the Court.

“From my point of view, I think the Court should wait and talk about what we want to do going forward,” Gardner said. “I don’t know if it would be fair for us to make that decision.”

The court also:

  • Approved a resolution authorizing the annual County grant for Odessa Meals on Wheels and a budget amendment to General Fund, Economic Development, Other General Expense, 001-330-5402 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $218.
  • Approved the purchase of 20 HI LITE Bulletproof vests.
  • Approved the purchase of one Kinetic Breaching Technology tool.
  • Approved the Cyber Security Training procedure, and to allow Bianka Lopez to be the TAC Cyber Security Administrator.
  • Approved to appoint Commissioner Mike Gardner to the Policy Board for the Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization.
  • Approved to appoint Commissioner Mike Gardner to the MOTRAN Board (Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance, Inc.).
  • Approved to appoint Commissioner Greg Simmons to the Odessa Partnership Board.
  • Approved to appoint Commissioner Greg Simmons to be the Ector County representative for the Stakeholder Meetings hosted by ORMC.
  • Approved the contract with Kofile for the plat preservation project that was approved for FY 22-23 to be funded from the Record Archive Fund.
  • Approved necessary action regarding the revised Internet Use Policy for Ector County.
  • Approved a FY 2023 budget amendment to General Fund, County Court At Law #2, Departmental Furniture & Equipment, 001-150-5199 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $1,316.
  • Approved a FY 2023 budget amendment to Law Library, New Books, 003-700-5201 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 003-3310 for $6,000.
  • Approved a FY 2023 budget amendment to Sales Tax Fund, Animal Control, New Building, 005-361-5503 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 005-3310 for $25,000.
  • Approved a FY 2023 budget amendment to General Fund, Library, Subscriptions, 001-690-5207 and to Library E Rate Revenue, 001-4115 for $12,884.
  • Approved necessary action regarding the Ector County Monthly Treasurer’s Reports for June 2022 and July 2022 and to request that the reports be filed with the official minutes of this meeting.
  • Approved necessary action regarding the Ector County Monthly Treasurer’s Reports for August 2022 and September 2022 and to request that the reports be filed with the official minutes of this meeting.
  • Approved the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for November 8, 2022 to review County financial statements and reports.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Failure to report: Midland Trinity administrators indicted

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Four Midland Trinity administrators have been indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse, a source close to the case told ABC Big 2 News this morning. The charges stem from a late February arrest.  According to an affidavit, Dean of Students […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Wrapping pipes for that first freeze

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Well, the first freeze is expected tonight for the viewing area and we are advising that people wrap any outside pipes and faucets. CBS7′s Jeff Hill went to the Bosworth company today to get tips to help you through this first freeze night. The Bosworth heating and air company gives us tips on how to prepare for tonight as those temperatures get down to right around that freezing mark. ” Here at the bosworth company we recommend that you inspect all around your house for any miscellaneous outdoor plumbing that you may not even be aware of, such as outside faucets, irrigation equipment such as back flow prevention devices they do sell back flow prevention boxes, they are called valve cover boxes.” Jon Zingerman of Bosworth. They also recommend getting your furnace and HVAC serviced before temperatures start to get too low. The Bosworth company recommends that every fall customers get their furnace checked. and.. what our technicians do is they enjoy going out servicing our customers, so that they can check the furnace, the heater, the gas lines…said, Evie Gandy of Bosworth. When water freezes, it expands and can have enough force to rupture your plumbing. As we get into colder weather, be sure to keep an eye on your outside pipes and to stay tuned to upcoming weather reports.
ODESSA, TX
Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting common law wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man armed with a knife was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly forced his way into an apartment and assaulted his common law wife of six years. Yasel Fuentes, 37, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation. According to an affidavit, on November 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Landmark: What is the Deal with the ‘The Pepto Bismol House’?

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Kentucky man dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Wednesday killed a Kentucky man. A semi was traveling south on FM 1788. Gavin Sexton, 23, was traveling north on FM 1788 approaching traffic at a standstill. Sexton failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into oncoming traffic. He hit then hit the semi head-on.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander returns home after 3 months in Marines for Bootcamp

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last 13 weeks, Midland’s own Jaden Oertling has been at Marine boot camp in San Diego. But last night he got a break from all that hard work and got a surprise welcome home that left him speechless. “Kinda shocking you know just came...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug charges

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that an Odessa woman was convicted this week for felony drug possession. Marva Denay Neal, 39, was then sentenced to 20 years in prison.  Jones faced a punishment range of 2-20 years in prison, but because of sentencing enhancements related to her criminal history, the punishment range was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of slapping victim who tried to prevent car theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman who allegedly forced Midland Police officers to break a car window because she refused to listen to their commands to exit was arrested earlier this week. Sara Garcia, 29, has been charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Trespassing.  According to court documents, on November 8, officers responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Newest Chick-Fil-A Is Now Open In Midland!

Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!. Location: 2014 Rankin...
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Crime Stoppers Needs Help Identifying Shopping Suspects

MIDLAND – Midland Police need help identifying a suspect who has been accused of stealing from shoppers in the Permian Basin and Big Country. On Wednesday, a picture circulated around social media from Midland Crime Stoppers on one of the suspects. According to the post, the woman in the picture and two others have been targeting shoppers, mainly older women, and stealing their wallets and purchasing gift cards with the victim's credit cards.
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
370
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy