ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ross County climb out of bottom two with victory at out-of-form Hibernian

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPeXO_0j3XXepu00

George Harmon and Alex Iacovitti were on target as Ross County climbed out of the cinch Premiership’s bottom two with a hard-fought 2-0 win away to Hibernian on Tuesday.

The Easter Road side had most of the ball and the bulk of the chances but it was the Staggies who were most ruthless on the night as they made it back-to-back league victories for the first time this season.

Hibs, who could have gone back up to third with a win, were booed off after suffering a fifth defeat in six matches.

Home boss Lee Johnson made two changes to the side that started Friday’s 4-1 defeat at Aberdeen as Kyle Magennis and Marijan Cabraja dropped out, with Elias Melkersen and Demi Mitchell coming in.

There were also two alterations to the County team that started Saturday’s win at home to St Mirren as Keith Watson and David Cancola replaced Jack Baldwin and Jordy Hiwula.

Hibs started brightly and Mykola Kukharevych saw a powerful strike charged down by former Easter Road defender Watson in the sixth minute.

Four minutes later Mitchell got on the end of a cross from Ryan Porteous just outside the six-yard box but the wing-back was unable to keep his volley on target.

For all the possession they enjoyed in the early stages, Hibs struggled to create any clear opportunities. In the 25th minute, Kukharevych had a half chance when he threw himself at a Mitchell cross, but his near-post header sailed harmlessly over the bar.

The Hibees were forced into a change in the 38th minute when Mitchell went off injured and was replaced by Lewis Stevenson.

County started to grow into the game as it wore on and they had a great chance to take the lead in the 42nd minute when Owura Edwards’ cross broke to Jordan White on the edge of the six-yard box but the striker’s shot was deflected over by Paul Hanlon.

The visitors were not to be denied, however, and they went ahead in first-half stoppage time when Harmon got the slightest of touches on Yan Dhanda’s low cross from the right and diverted it into the net.

Hibs boss Johnson responded by making a double change at the start of the second period, with Elie Youan and Josh Campbell replacing Kukharevych and Nohan Kenneh.

The hosts had a good chance to level in the 52nd minute when Joe Newell’s corner fell kindly to Rocky Bushiri but the centre-back shot straight at keeper Ross Laidlaw from inside the six-yard box.

The Edinburgh side started to crank up the pressure around the hour and Ewan Henderson, Melkersen and sub Jair Tavares all threatened within the space of a few minutes. Porteous then saw a powerful strike from outside the box beaten away by Laidlaw.

But it was the Staggies who struck again in the 79th minute when centre-back Iacovitti was perfectly placed to slot home from eight yards out after being teed up by a Harmon cutback from the left.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Celtic come from behind to beat Ross County to extend lead at top of table

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership after coming from behind to beat Ross County 2-1. After a VAR check, the Staggies were awarded a penalty for a handball in the area and David Cancola slotted home from the spot for the visitors to take the lead.
newschain

Matt O’Riley defiant as Celtic bounce back from contentious penalty decision

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley issued a defiant “they still can’t stop us” message after his side bounced back from a contentious penalty decision to move nine points clear in the cinch Premiership. O’Riley was penalised for handball in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ross County when the...
newschain

‘I’m hurting’ admits Hibernian boss Lee Johnson after another defeat

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson says he is hurting after his side suffered their sixth defeat in seven matches as Kilmarnock secured a 1-0 cinch Premiership victory at Rugby Park. Daniel Armstrong scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after VAR ruled that Marijan Carbraja’s foul on...
newschain

Robbie Neilson slams VAR ‘shambles’ after Hearts salvage draw against Livingston

Bewildered Hearts manager Robbie Neilson felt delays caused by VAR checks turned his side’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Livingston into “a shambles”. Neilson was shown a yellow card after running on to the pitch to celebrate following Josh Ginnelly’s equaliser for his 10-man team in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
newschain

Gary Rowett hails ‘Premier League quality’ of hat-trick hero Zian Flemming

Gary Rowett insists Zian Flemming has Premier League quality after his star player bagged a hat-trick in Millwall’s 4-2 win at Preston. Flemming, a club-record signing from Fortuna Sittard in June, struck twice in the first 20 minutes, including a fierce 20-yard free-kick, to put the Lions 2-0 ahead.
newschain

Luke Berry snatches point for managerless Luton with last-gasp leveller

Luke Berry’s last-minute equaliser saw Luton salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham in their first match since manager Nathan Jones departed for Premier League Southampton. The visitors took the lead after just 55 seconds at Kenilworth Road when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was unable to to clear a cross and the loose ball fell to Jamie Lindsay who slammed home an angled volley.
newschain

Callum Davidson feels St Johnstone are in a ‘good place’ after Motherwell draw

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his side are in a “good place” as they head into the World Cup break buoyed by a five-match unbeaten run. The McDiarmid Park side looked to be heading for victory after Drey Wright’s 26th-minute breakthrough against Motherwell. But the visitors levelled things up with a deflected Blair Spittal free-kick in first-half stoppage time.
newschain

Neither side deserved to win – Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn admitted neither side deserved to win after Walsall made it three games unbeaten with a goalless draw at Carlisle. The home side had the better of the early exchanges with Jack Armer, Callum Guy and Taylor Charters all having decent opportunities to break the deadlock in a first half that saw few clear-cut chances.
newschain

Bojan Miovski penalty enough as Aberdeen edge bottom side Dundee United

Bojan Miovski netted the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Aberdeen ensured they would end the first half of the cinch Premiership in third place, while losing opponents Dundee United remain bottom of the table. However the home side had to survive a second-half onslaught to...
newschain

Jim Goodwin praises Aberdeen for grinding out narrow win over Dundee United

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin praised his side for a different type of performance as they ground out a 1-0 win over Dundee United to go into the World Cup break third in the cinch Premiership. Bojan Miovski netted the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after Mark...
newschain

Barnet take all three points from Oldham contest at Boundary Park

Barnet beat Oldham 2-0 in their Vanarama National League match at Boundary Park. Timmy Abraham nearly opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute but his effort was well saved by Bees goalkeeper Laurie Walker. Idris Kanu finally got the scoring started, firing in Barnet’s first goal from...
newschain

Danny Schofield lauds match-winner George Miller as Doncaster down Grimsby

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield praised match-winner George Miller’s all-round game after his brace led Rovers to a convincing 3-1 win over Grimsby. Miller scored twice at Blundell Park, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, making it nine League Two goals for the frontman this season.
newschain

Luton interim boss Mick Harford hails ‘brilliant’ Hatters after Rotherham draw

Luton interim boss Mick Harford heaped praise on his players for fighting back to claim a late point against Rotherham after a “whirlwind” week that saw manager Nathan Jones leave for Southampton. Following the 49-year-old’s departure on Thursday morning, it was Harford who took the team for the...
newschain

Joey Barton sees red before Bristol Rovers let lead slip against Fleetwood

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was sent off as former club Fleetwood snatched a stoppage-time equaliser through Shaun Rooney to earn a 2-2 draw in League One. Barton saw red from referee Bobby Madden in the final minute of normal time and there was more anger as Rooney netted his second goal of a fiery contest in the ninth minute of stoppage time.
newschain

James McAtee is making the right impression on Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with Sheffield United’s resilient display at Cardiff, hailing the impact of substitute James McAtee. The hard-fought 1-0 success means the Blades are guaranteed to go into the winter break in second place in the Sky Bet Championship, although they are currently top, ahead of Burnley’s game against Blackburn tomorrow.
newschain

Sam Hoskins shines as high-flying Northampton beat cup giantkillers Gillingham

Sam Hoskins scored one and set up another as Northampton beat Carabao Cup giantkillers Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield. Town started the day 19 places ahead of their hosts – who memorably knocked out Premier League side Brentford on Tuesday – and the gulf in quality was evident throughout.
newschain

Dave Challinor feels Stockport passed test of character in victory at Newport

Resurgent Stockport passed another big test of their character, according to manager Dave Challinor, as they fought back to win 2-1 at Newport. The Hatters were 19th with only nine points from their first 11 games at the start of last month but are now up to 12th and only five points off the top seven after a run of five wins from their last seven games in Sky Bet League Two.
newschain

Dumbarton open up five-point lead at top after convincing win at Elgin

Dumbarton cruised to a third straight league win, beating promotion rivals Elgin 4-0 to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table. Ross MacLean gave The Sons a half-time lead before Gregg Wylde, Aron Lynas and Ryan Wallace added further goals in the second period. Elgin, who...
newschain

Dundee move joint second with Raith victory

Zach Robinson struck a second-half brace as Dundee beat Raith 2-0 at Dens Park to climb into joint second place in the Scottish Championship. Robinson, on loan from AFC Wimbledon, broke the deadlock from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half after Scott Brown was penalised for handball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy