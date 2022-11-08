LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO