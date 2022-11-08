Read full article on original website
Woman crossing street in Pacific Beach hit by car, killed
A 33-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a car in Pacific Beach, authorities said Friday.
Man shot outside liquor store in Encinitas
The 30-year-old victim is in stable condition after being shot near a liquor store in Encinitas.
Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage
SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Vista
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk man.
Driver falls asleep behind wheel, crashes SUV into parked cars
A driver said he fell asleep behind the wheel early Friday morning, causing him to crash his SUV into at least three parked cars in San Diego’s Grant Hill neighborhood.
Valley Roadrunner
Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly
Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Had Caches of Guns, $50K in Cash, 3 Kilos of Coke and a Thousand Hits of Acid: SDPD
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Four suspects rob Target store in Encinitas
ENCINITAS — The Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for a felony robbery last Thursday at a Target shopping center in Encinitas. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the actual incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23, but was not reported until more than a week later. At approximately...
San Diego man disappears weeks after moving to Oregon; mother pleads for tips
A worried mother is appealing for tips after the mysterious disappearance of her 21-year-old son, less than three weeks after he moved from San Diego to Oregon.
Man hit, killed by vehicle while walking on I-805
A man walking within the traffic lanes of a major San Diego freeway was struck and killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Three men suspected in downtown San Diego assaults
Three men suspected of assaulting three others, including a 60-year-old man, last month in the East Village neighborhood are being sought by authorities.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
kyma.com
Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
theregistrysocal.com
Nearly 73,000 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in El Cajon WIth $26.55MM Asking Price
More retail space is being placed on the market in San Diego. According to a property listing from Century American Realty, a 72,975 square foot shopping center is up for sale in El Cajon, with an asking price of $26.55 million, or about $364 per square foot. Located at 868...
San Diego Channel
Body found inside vehicle that crashed in ditch off Chula Vista street
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An unidentified woman was found dead Wednesday in an SUV that apparently crashed on a Chula Vista street before coming to rest upside down and partially submerged in a drainage ditch, authorities said. A landscaper spotted the overturned 2005 Ford Explorer near a broken section...
chulavistatoday.com
Body Found in Car on Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista
The Chula Vista Police Department closed westbound traffic on Telegraph Canyon Road on Wednesday morning after discovering an unidentified deceased woman in SUV that crashed and submerged in a drainage ditch. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a landscaper working near the 700 block of Telegraph Canyon Road found...
Violent bicyclist smashes teen's windshield in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening case of violent road rage involved two teens and a bicyclist in Carlsbad this week. The teens said the cyclist chased them down the street, tried to pull them out of the car and punched their windshield leaving a large crack. “He started tugging...
foxla.com
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California
A Golden Hill restaurant and an eatery in Oceanside are among the 37 restaurants that are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.
Dozens of firefighters work to extinguish 3rd alarm fire on Market Street
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Dozens of firefighters reported to the Potiker Family Senior Residence in the East Village Wednesday as 50 residents were evacuated and one burn victim was transported to the hospital. A call reporting a fire near 1400 Market St. was received just before 4:30 a.m.,...
