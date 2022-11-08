ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly

Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Four suspects rob Target store in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — The Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for a felony robbery last Thursday at a Target shopping center in Encinitas. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the actual incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23, but was not reported until more than a week later. At approximately...
ENCINITAS, CA
kyma.com

Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Diego Channel

Body found inside vehicle that crashed in ditch off Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An unidentified woman was found dead Wednesday in an SUV that apparently crashed on a Chula Vista street before coming to rest upside down and partially submerged in a drainage ditch, authorities said. A landscaper spotted the overturned 2005 Ford Explorer near a broken section...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Body Found in Car on Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Police Department closed westbound traffic on Telegraph Canyon Road on Wednesday morning after discovering an unidentified deceased woman in SUV that crashed and submerged in a drainage ditch. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a landscaper working near the 700 block of Telegraph Canyon Road found...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Violent bicyclist smashes teen's windshield in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening case of violent road rage involved two teens and a bicyclist in Carlsbad this week. The teens said the cyclist chased them down the street, tried to pull them out of the car and punched their windshield leaving a large crack. “He started tugging...
CARLSBAD, CA

