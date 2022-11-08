ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
WALDOBORO, ME
92 Moose

Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location

Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
AUGUSTA, ME
102.9 WBLM

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
Down East

Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable

Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
CAMDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset Senior Center

The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 7. The menu will be split pea soup, salad, rolls, chicken pot pie, green beans, and rice pudding. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30...
WISCASSET, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cat, two dogs saved in Standish fire

STANDISH, Maine — Two dogs and one cat were rescued after a fire at a Standish home on Thursday morning. Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center alerted Standish fire and emergency personnel of a reported structure fire on River Road at around 9:46 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Standish Fire-EMS.
STANDISH, ME
beckersspine.com

Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space

Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
BELFAST, ME
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME

