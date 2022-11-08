ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Draw specialists Yeovil hold Maidenhead to stalemate at Huish Park

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Yeovil shared the points for the ninth time this season in the Vanarama National League after a goalless draw against Maidenhead at Huish Park.

No team in the division has more stalemates than the Glovers, who were denied the win late on by Dan Gyollai in the visitors’ goal.

Yeovil just about shaded the first half but there was no real threat at either end until home goalkeeper Grant Smith denied Emile Acquah a minute before the break.

Kane Ferdinand was next to find Smith in form, trying his luck with a header just short of the hour before the hosts went up the other end in search of the opener.

Anthony Georgiou sent a couple of dangerous free-kicks into the box but his team-mates could not make them count.

Mark Cooper’s side raised the tempo in the closing stages as they went looking for a winner but Alex Fisher was twice denied by Gyollai.

Related
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Barnet take all three points from Oldham contest at Boundary Park

Barnet beat Oldham 2-0 in their Vanarama National League match at Boundary Park. Timmy Abraham nearly opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute but his effort was well saved by Bees goalkeeper Laurie Walker. Idris Kanu finally got the scoring started, firing in Barnet’s first goal from...
newschain

Walsall add to unbeaten run with goalless draw at Carlisle

Walsall made it three League Two games unbeaten with a hard-earned 0-0 draw against Carlisle. The visitors – who had won their last three in all competitions following their FA Cup victory at Wycombe last week – started brightly with Danny Johnson seeing his shot flash past the post after just two minutes.
newschain

Dave Challinor feels Stockport passed test of character in victory at Newport

Resurgent Stockport passed another big test of their character, according to manager Dave Challinor, as they fought back to win 2-1 at Newport. The Hatters were 19th with only nine points from their first 11 games at the start of last month but are now up to 12th and only five points off the top seven after a run of five wins from their last seven games in Sky Bet League Two.
newschain

Luton interim boss Mick Harford hails ‘brilliant’ Hatters after Rotherham draw

Luton interim boss Mick Harford heaped praise on his players for fighting back to claim a late point against Rotherham after a “whirlwind” week that saw manager Nathan Jones leave for Southampton. Following the 49-year-old’s departure on Thursday morning, it was Harford who took the team for the...
newschain

Bojan Miovski penalty enough as Aberdeen edge bottom side Dundee United

Bojan Miovski netted the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Aberdeen ensured they would end the first half of the cinch Premiership in third place, while losing opponents Dundee United remain bottom of the table. However the home side had to survive a second-half onslaught to...
newschain

Andy Cook on target again as Bradford see off Sutton

Bradford maintained their fine away form as they beat wasteful Sutton 2-0 at Gander Green Lane. Mark Hughes’ side fired themselves within touching distance of the League Two automatic promotion places with their sixth win in seven unbeaten games on the road. The hosts unsettled the high-flying Bantams in...
newschain

Michael Duff hails excellent away performance after Barnsley win at Shrewsbury

Barnsley boss Michael Duff hailed his side’s well-executed away performance in their 1-0 win at Shrewsbury. Adam Phillips scored his first league goal for the Tykes as they made it three wins on the spin in all competitions. Duff’s charges hit the front after 10 minutes and kept the...
newschain

Stockport inflict first league defeat on Newport boss Graham Coughlan

Stockport fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Newport to maintain their recent revival and end Graham Coughlan’s unbeaten league record as Exiles boss. Aaron Lewis put the hosts ahead against the run of play on the stroke of half-time after a first 45 minutes dominated by the visitors.
newschain

Remy Clerima and Will de Havilland hand Maidenhead victory

Two first-half goals were enough for Maidenhead to return to winning ways as they beat Aldershot 2-1. The Magpies handed the Shots back-to-back defeats and move up into 13th in the National League table. Maidenhead took the lead after eight minutes when Reece Smith picked out Remy Clerima in the...
newschain

Michael Carrick salutes Middlesbrough pair after mixed World Cup fortunes

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick had words of praise for two of his players with very different World Cup stories after watching his side come from behind to grab a dramatic 2-1 Championship win at Norwich. Young Australian midfielder Riley McGree equalised for the hosts just after the hour mark with...
newschain

Jacob Wakeling rescues point for Swindon against Tranmere

Promotion-chasing Swindon extended their unbeaten League Two run to five games after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Tranmere. Rovers went ahead after nine minutes as Josh Hawkes was slipped in after he made a well-timed run behind the Swindon defence, took a touch and clinically finished past Sol Brynn into the bottom corner.
newschain

We got lucky – Paul Ince grateful as late own goal hands Reading win at Hull

Paul Ince accepted his side got lucky after Reading ended a bad run of form with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Hull. The Royals had won just once in nine Sky Bet Championship games but left East Yorkshire with three points after Ryan Longman was adjudged to have scored an own goal deep into injury time.
newschain

Robbie Neilson slams VAR ‘shambles’ after Hearts salvage draw against Livingston

Bewildered Hearts manager Robbie Neilson felt delays caused by VAR checks turned his side’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Livingston into “a shambles”. Neilson was shown a yellow card after running on to the pitch to celebrate following Josh Ginnelly’s equaliser for his 10-man team in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
newschain

Luke Berry snatches point for managerless Luton with last-gasp leveller

Luke Berry’s last-minute equaliser saw Luton salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham in their first match since manager Nathan Jones departed for Premier League Southampton. The visitors took the lead after just 55 seconds at Kenilworth Road when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was unable to to clear a cross and the loose ball fell to Jamie Lindsay who slammed home an angled volley.
newschain

Joey Barton sees red before Bristol Rovers let lead slip against Fleetwood

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton was sent off as former club Fleetwood snatched a stoppage-time equaliser through Shaun Rooney to earn a 2-2 draw in League One. Barton saw red from referee Bobby Madden in the final minute of normal time and there was more anger as Rooney netted his second goal of a fiery contest in the ninth minute of stoppage time.
newschain

Substitute George Maris earns Mansfield battling away win at Rochdale

Mansfield climbed into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places after a 1-0 win at Rochdale. George Maris’ goal midway through the second half separated the sides in a closely-fought contest at the Crown Oil Arena. Dale’s Devante Rodney was denied early on when James Perch blocked his effort...
newschain

David Wheeler and Garath McCarthy on target as Wycombe beat lowly Forest Green

Wycombe left Forest Green rooted at the foot of the League One table as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory on Saturday. The Chairboys had not won in three games, but David Wheeler opened the scoring in the 14th minute from just inside the box. Wycombe’s defence...
newschain

Kieran McKenna cannot hide his disappointment after Ipswich draw

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said the “overriding feeling was disappointment” after his side dropped two points following a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham. The Tractor Boys dominated proceedings and had numerous chances to extend an early lead given to them by Luke Woolfenden, but a combination of defiant defending, luckless finishing and a series of saves by Cheltenham goalkeeper Luke Southwood, who broke his nose late in the second half, kept them at bay.
newschain

Dundee move joint second with Raith victory

Zach Robinson struck a second-half brace as Dundee beat Raith 2-0 at Dens Park to climb into joint second place in the Scottish Championship. Robinson, on loan from AFC Wimbledon, broke the deadlock from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half after Scott Brown was penalised for handball.

