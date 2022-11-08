Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but there are several stars who have been sitting on the sidelines due to injury. Former WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode hasn’t appeared on TV since June, and Roode revealed back in September that he underwent some type of medical procedure.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
stillrealtous.com
Recently Returned WWE Stars Says They Were Offended By Their Release
Over the last few years mass WWE releases have become quite common and fans had to get used to seeing some of their favorite wrestlers get cut on a regular basis. The Good Brothers were let go shortly after they were featured in the AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker match at WrestleMania 36, but they recently returned to WWE to reform The O.C. with The Phenomenal One.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Furious Over Austin Theory’s Failed Money In The Bank Cash In
You never know what’s going to happen during Monday Night Raw, and last week Seth Rollins held an open challenge for his United States Championship. During the main event segment Bobby Lashley destroyed Seth Rollins before the match could begin. Austin Theory apparently saw that as the perfect opportunity...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Major Turn Planned For Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Feud
Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have been locked in a heated rivalry for some time now and they recently clashed at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Lashley dominated most of the match, but in the end it was Brock Lesnar who picked up the win after Lesnar pinned Lashley’s shoulders to the mat while Lashley applied the Hurt Lock. Lashley and Lesnar are now one and one which seems to leave the door wide open for a third match.
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
It’s certainly not unusual for AEW Dynamite to feature a title match, and on this week’s episode Ari Daivari challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accompanied Wardlow to the ring, but things didn’t go well for Ari Daivari as Wardlow made short work of him when he pinned Daivari after four powerbombs.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major Return Set For AEW Dynamite
Returns are all the rage in the world of professional wrestling lately, and The Elite have been sitting on the sidelines since the All Out pay-per-view back in September. PWInsider is now reporting that there’s been chatter and hints today that The Elite could be returning to TV tonight during Dynamite. The Elite’s return has been teased for weeks now and it was noted that having them return tonight would make sense so it’s not a last minute addition to the Full Gear pay-per-view.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Not Expected To Return Until Next Year
There are several WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury and one of them happens to be Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion had to undergo hip labrum surgery, and it doesn’t sound like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. PWInsider.com is...
See Just How Accurately Elizabeth Debicki Portrayed Princess Diana on 'The Crown' in Viral New Fan Video
Fans of The Crown are absolutely geeking out over Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Season 5 of the Netflix series, which was released earlier this week. One user on Twitter went viral after sharing a video of Diana's real tell-all interview side-by-side with a scene from...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed His Mind About Pushing WWE Raw Stars
Triple H took over WWE creative back in July and since then he’s made some changes to the WWE product. Some fresh faces have stepped into the fold while familiar faces like The Judgment Day have still been receiving a healthy amount of screen time. WrestleVotes recently spoke to...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Plans For The WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Tonight the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament is set to kick off on SmackDown, and WWE has announced that the winner of the tournament will receive a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. WWE has also announced that Santos Escobar will take on Shinsuke Nakamura tonight in a first round match.
Comments / 0