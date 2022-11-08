Returns are all the rage in the world of professional wrestling lately, and The Elite have been sitting on the sidelines since the All Out pay-per-view back in September. PWInsider is now reporting that there’s been chatter and hints today that The Elite could be returning to TV tonight during Dynamite. The Elite’s return has been teased for weeks now and it was noted that having them return tonight would make sense so it’s not a last minute addition to the Full Gear pay-per-view.

2 DAYS AGO