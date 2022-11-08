ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boreham Wood respond to York penalty by forcing draw

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOuZX_0j3XXE5800

Boreham Wood and York were forced to share the spoils after drawing 1-1 at Meadow Park.

Taking a point each sees the Wood stay in the promotion spots in seventh, while the Minstermen remain 11th in the Vanarama National League.

York were awarded a penalty when Luke James was brought down in the area and Lenell John-Lewis slotted home from the spot to take the lead 10 minutes in.

The Wood had chances to equalise, with George Broadbent and Zak Brunt both forcing goalkeeper Ethan Ross to make good saves.

Boreham levelled five minutes after half-time when Jamal Fyfield headed home from close range.

The Minstermen had chances with John-Lewis and Michael Duckworth both coming close, before Will Evans launched a dangerous free-kick into the York box which was eventually cleared.

