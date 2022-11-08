Colts assistant Parks Frazier will call plays for the first time under Jeff Saturday

It appears that the Indianapolis Colts will not have experience on their side this Sunday against the Raiders.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier is expected to serve as the offensive play-caller starting Sunday against the Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This news comes after team owner Jim Irsay announced Monday that the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and named ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday, who has no NFL coaching experience, as their interim head coach.

Like Saturday, the 30-year-old's new role is something he has never done before. Frazier played quarterback at Northeast Mississippi Community College and Murray State. He went on to work at Samford University, Middle Tennessee State, then Arkansas State in what a profile describes as "low level grunt" roles. In 2018 he landed a "sudden" break as Reich's personal assistant.

Frazier was reported to have been homeless until landing his role working for Reich, who was said to have been forced to mandate that Frazier not stay at the Colts’ facilities past midnight.

He has experience preparing practice plans and offensive calls sheets for games at Reich’s discretion. He even routinely threw passes to players before games and during practices. Still, he has never called plays before.

Frazier and his boss became so close that Reich officiated his wedding last year, likely making him the first NFL assistant to take over play-calling duties from the head coach who officiated his wedding, to a Colts team reporter no less.

Implications of the Colts’ new coaching appointments

While this new step in Frazier's career presents an almost movie-like arch, paired with Saturday's appointment, it begins to challenge the narrative of meritocracy in the league. With no experience in the roles they've been given, some have concerns about how Frazier and Saturday's appointments will impact experienced minority coaches who already have a difficult time securing jobs in the NFL.

Irsay addressed Saturday’s lack of coaching credentials in a press conference. “I’m glad he doesn’t have NFL experience. I’m glad he hasn’t learned the fear that’s in this league. Because it’s tough for all our coaches. They’re afraid. They go to analytics and it gets difficult. I mean, he doesn’t have all that. He doesn’t have that fear,” he said.

Irsay hired Saturday without needing to satisfy the Rooney Rule because of the interim status, though his intentions appear to be for the appointment to become permanent. Now that Frazier has also secured a new title without experience, the Colts’ coaching developments continue to be unconventional and potentially lasting decisions that could have some implications across the league.