Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022
4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
Central Illinois Proud
Trump expected to run for president in 2024
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to make another run at the presidential office. In history, only one president has served two non-consecutive terms; that was Democrat Grover Cleveland back in 1885 then again in 1893. Despite legal battles and what many have called a...
Central Illinois Proud
Voters adopt Amendment One
(WMBD) — Illinois voters have chosen to codify a constitutional amendment that guarantees all workers’ right to unionize. With 99% reporting, 58.1% of voters cast a “yes” vote while 41.9% voted no. In order for the amendment to be adopted, it either needed 60% of voters to be in favor of the question or a simple majority of total election votes; in this case, the latter is true.
Central Illinois Proud
State Rep. Bennett hospitalized after car crash
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — State Representative Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) has been hospitalized after a car crash Sunday night, according to a post by his family on his official Facebook page. According to the Facebook post, Rep. Bennett was in a single-vehicle car accident near Gibson City on...
Central Illinois Proud
Ground broken on Health & Human Services Campus
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The ground was broken on what will become a hub for various city services at the site of the current Peoria City/County Health Department Tuesday. The hub will include the Peoria City/County Health Department, Coroner`s Office, Regional Office of Education, and Sustainability and Resource Conservation Department.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Springfield Clinic
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Springfield Clinic is preparing for flu season in their new Bloomington location.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools approves updated dress code
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday night Peoria Public Schools District 150 approved an updated appearance or dress code. The vote was approved six to one. In August, the Parent Teacher Advisory Committee (PTAC) created a survey and proposed a more inclusive dress code that protects students’ individuality, diversity and self-expression.
Central Illinois Proud
IL House 92nd District: Gordon-Booth wins reelection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s incumbent representative Jehan Gordon-Booth will return to Springfield after ousting Republican challenger Ben Watt in Tuesday’s midterm election. This will be Gordon-Booth’s eighth term in the Statehouse. Throughout the campaign, Gordon-Booth’s camp had a clear financial advantage: Gordon-Booth’s campaign had $320,000...
Central Illinois Proud
Canton wins in Coach Dura debut, Central Catholic & Normal win at Intercity
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Canton won in the debut of Coach Maribeth Dura, who came to the program from Brimfield after winning state last year. The Little Giants beat Lewistown 55-44 in a matchup that was back and forth early on. At the Intercity tournament in Normal, Central Catholic...
Central Illinois Proud
House fire in Peoria blocks off E. Lake Ave.
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of E. Lake Ave. near N. Atlantic Ave. around 8:15 p.m. Monday night. Peoria Police have blocked off part of E. Lake Avenue. Peoria, West Peoria, Peoria Heights, and Dunlap fire departments responded...
Central Illinois Proud
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for a Peoria shooting incident Tuesday. According to court records, 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Eddy allegedly shot at a person near Prospect Road and...
Central Illinois Proud
IVC ends historic volleyball season with 3rd place state finish
IVC ends historic volleyball season with 3rd place state finish. IVC ends historic volleyball season with 3rd place …. IVC ends historic volleyball season with 3rd place state finish. 3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, …. 3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers...
Central Illinois Proud
$600K goal for Salvation Army of McLean Co this holiday season
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the season of giving and the Salvation Army of McLean County kicked off its annual fundraiser Tuesday morning. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Christmas Eve, bell ringers will be collecting money in the famous red kettles for the non-profit as part of its Christmas Campaign.
Central Illinois Proud
Hall of Fame sports broadcaster returns to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hall of Fame and Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner has some tips for the next generation of communication professionals. Steiner said his advice to those starting out is to “be yourself and be honest and truthful. Everything else will then take care of itself.”
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin Dragons bring the community together for state quarterfinals
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in 30 years, the Pekin Community High Dragons varsity football team made it to the state quarterfinals. The varsity football team played Lake Zurich high school in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Fans filled the bleachers and made their presence known by screaming and cheering for their team.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Monday night fire in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has confirmed that one person is dead after Monday night’s fire on E. Lake Avenue. The person’s identity has not been released, as the coroner’s office is still working to ensure a positive identification. This story...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Notre Dame tours the city in celebration of soccer state championship
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Notre Dame High School boys soccer team toured the City of Peoria in style on Tuesday. The celebration was in honor of Peoria Notre Dame winning its 5th state championship in school history. The Irish recently defeated Chatham Glenwood 3-1. Tuesday, the team...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday. Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.
