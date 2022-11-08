ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State University hosting Veterans Day Breakfast on Friday

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQU26_0j3XWULp00

Ferris State University has announced that its Veterans Day Breakfast will return for 2022. The event will be held on Friday, November 11, at 8 a.m. in the David L. Eisler Center ballroom.

The breakfast is open to campus and community veterans.

Ferris President Bill Pink will be the featured speaker at the event. “We saw this as a great opportunity to introduce Dr. Pink to this community,” said Assistant Director of Veterans Services Jacob Schrot. “We have a core group of veterans who turn out each year for breakfast. So we look forward to enjoying the company of all who attend and will hear his message.”

The event will also feature the Reserve Officers Training Corps presenting an honor guard and flag ceremony. Student Anika Jurries will perform the National Anthem. A short program will then be held to wrap up the event.

Ferris State University’s Veterans Day Breakfast will be held on November 11.

