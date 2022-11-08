Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.In an internal vote,...
Congressman Josh Harder wins California midterm in key clinch for House Democrats
The Turlock native has been in Congress since 2019. He defeated San Joaquin County supervisor Tom Patti
The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run
Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
"I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
The Trump who gave that 2024 announcement speech could win. But he can’t keep it up
He started with a disciplined attack on the failures of the Biden administration. But his ego can’t stay quiet for two hours, let alone two years. [Opinion]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Who will Donald Trump pick as vice president? Here are some possible nominees
Will he or won't he? Trump set to make 'big' announcement Tuesday night!. Former president Trump has said he will make a 'big' announcement from Mar-A-Lago on Tuesday night, and many feel confident he plans to announce his run for president in 2024. Professor Gil Troy at McGill University spoke with LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow about the anticipation.
Comments / 0