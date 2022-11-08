Madison police looking for motorcyclist who eluded officers downtown

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a motorcyclist who they said evaded officers this summer.

Police said the motorcyclist was seen speeding downtown in July and had failed to attach a license plate to the bike. Officers tried multiple times to stop the motorcyclist to no avail.

Anyone with information on the motorcyclist is urged to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

