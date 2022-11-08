Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
WECT
Cameron Art Museum to celebrate 60 years at fall gala
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum will hold its 60-year Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12 to celebrate the arts. “This year’s gala will feature music from Mangroove along with party-band headliners Fantasy taking over the dance floor. CAM Cafe’s Chef Chip Pridgen and community partners will be showcasing their culinary skills with delicious food and craft cocktails. A raffle to an incredible destination of the winner’s choice will be part of the evening’s festivities as well,” states CAM in a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
THIS WEEKEND: Stage play honors lives lost in 1898 Wilmington Massacre
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is 1898 Commemoration week in New Hanover County, and a new stage play aims to educate Wilmington residents about what happened in their city 124 years ago. ‘What the River Knows’ is a play adapted from a short film by the same name, created...
WECT
Theatre For All Holiday Show to be staged on Dec. 1-2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Theatre For All Holiday Show is set to take place on December 1-2 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. Theatre For all is a Wilmington-based theatre company for actors with disabilities. This year’s show, “Past and Presents,” centers around four friends who share the gift of their most important moments.
WECT
Wilmington play seeks to educate community on 1898 Massacre and Coup d’état
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A play showing at Thalian Hall this weekend is seeking to educate attendees on the events that transpired in Wilmington 124 years ago. “What The River Knows” is finally taking the stage after a third try and over twenty years of work. This passion...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WECT
“It’s wonderful:” Wilmington community honors America’s Veterans
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington has a significant military history. As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. “Being able to come back home...
WECT
Northside Church to host Feast of Hope for people in need
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is supporting the annual Feast of Hope to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day. Over the last two years, Feast of Hope has provided more than 1,500 meals in the Pender County and Wilmington areas, which includes a hot Thanksgiving plate dinner, dessert, care package and a message of hope.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport holding annual downtown tree lighting ceremony later this month
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Christmas is quickly approaching, and Southport is marking the occasion with their annual tree lighting later this month. The Mayor’s Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony is being held November 25th at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem will light the tree, with “‘Twas the Night...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: “Hops and Harvest” and “Taste of Wrightsville Beach”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heading into the holidays, I typically start to really trim back on what I eat and drink. That’s because I want to enjoy all the fruits (highly-caloric side dishes) that Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts have to offer. So instead of imbibing on a robust barleywine, I’ll stick with a light lager...or replace a delicious plate of beef stroganoff with a salad.
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WECT
Ceremonies held across Wilmington to celebrate Veterans Day
WECT
Plans continue for new rail realignment project in Wilmington
bladenonline.com
The Start of Christmas Festivities
Today is the start of the 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show at Whimsical Florist & Gifts. Starting today, Friday, November 11, and ending Sunday, November 13, the Holly Jolly Christmas Show audience can prepare to be met with a vast selection of distinctive products by all 20 vendors. This holiday event is full of festive gifts and crafts like clothing, jewelry, holiday decorations, handmade crafts, and food items produced by Bladen County and surrounding county residents.
WECT
Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the most...
whqr.org
Incumbent Ted Davis defeats Amy Block DeLoach in preliminary results
Ted Davis won 51% of the vote, while Amy Block DeLoach won 48%. Most of the precincts went to Davis, though DeLoach performed well in the parts of the district near Downtown Wilmington. Davis said he’s looking forward to his sixth full term. “I've always been on the forefront...
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
WECT
Two local veterans honored in new display at Wilmington VA Health Care Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A medal of honor recipient display can now be seen at the Wilmington Veterans Affairs Health Care Center. The display is dedicated to Edwin Anderson and Eugene Ashley, who were both born in Wilmington and received the Medal of Honor. You can also see memorabilia from...
This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Expected to Fetch More Than $14 Million at Auction
On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer. The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment. The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
