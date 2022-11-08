ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Cameron Art Museum to celebrate 60 years at fall gala

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum will hold its 60-year Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12 to celebrate the arts. “This year’s gala will feature music from Mangroove along with party-band headliners Fantasy taking over the dance floor. CAM Cafe’s Chef Chip Pridgen and community partners will be showcasing their culinary skills with delicious food and craft cocktails. A raffle to an incredible destination of the winner’s choice will be part of the evening’s festivities as well,” states CAM in a press release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Theatre For All Holiday Show to be staged on Dec. 1-2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Theatre For All Holiday Show is set to take place on December 1-2 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. Theatre For all is a Wilmington-based theatre company for actors with disabilities. This year’s show, “Past and Presents,” centers around four friends who share the gift of their most important moments.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW professor Philip Gerard dies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of Philip Gerard, a Professor of Creative Writing. Gerard died Monday, and was a prolific author and one of the department’s founders and leaders. “Philip arrived at UNCW in 1989 and quickly turned a fledgling professional and creative writing...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Northside Church to host Feast of Hope for people in need

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools is supporting the annual Feast of Hope to provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day. Over the last two years, Feast of Hope has provided more than 1,500 meals in the Pender County and Wilmington areas, which includes a hot Thanksgiving plate dinner, dessert, care package and a message of hope.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport holding annual downtown tree lighting ceremony later this month

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Christmas is quickly approaching, and Southport is marking the occasion with their annual tree lighting later this month. The Mayor’s Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony is being held November 25th at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem will light the tree, with “‘Twas the Night...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: “Hops and Harvest” and “Taste of Wrightsville Beach”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heading into the holidays, I typically start to really trim back on what I eat and drink. That’s because I want to enjoy all the fruits (highly-caloric side dishes) that Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts have to offer. So instead of imbibing on a robust barleywine, I’ll stick with a light lager...or replace a delicious plate of beef stroganoff with a salad.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Ceremonies held across Wilmington to celebrate Veterans Day

As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Plans continue for new rail realignment project in Wilmington

As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. While the land is private according to property records the fact remains that the road has been utilized...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

The Start of Christmas Festivities

Today is the start of the 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show at Whimsical Florist & Gifts. Starting today, Friday, November 11, and ending Sunday, November 13, the Holly Jolly Christmas Show audience can prepare to be met with a vast selection of distinctive products by all 20 vendors. This holiday event is full of festive gifts and crafts like clothing, jewelry, holiday decorations, handmade crafts, and food items produced by Bladen County and surrounding county residents.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Avelo Airlines adds new flight from ILM to Fort Lauderdale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Avelo Airlines has added a new nonstop destination out of ILM airport to Fort Lauderdale. This brings the airline to three nonstop locations from Wilmington. The other locations are in New Haven, CT and Orlando, FL. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the most...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

This Modernist Mansion on the North Carolina Coast Is Expected to Fetch More Than $14 Million at Auction

On North Carolina’s Harbor Island, one minimalist manse that is not at all like the others is about to go under the hammer.  The waterfront abode in Wrightsville Beach is perhaps best described as midcentury modern meets… Hawaii. Positioned between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the 8,622-square-foot residence takes cues from the work of Vladimir Ossipoff, aka “the master of Hawaiian architecture.” To that end, the design is streamlined and heavily informed by its environment. The stylish pad, which will be auctioned next month via Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty, sits on a quarter-acre lot and offers four bedrooms, four full bathrooms...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leftover trees being given away Wednesday at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you didn’t make it out to the Saturday tree giveaway at Legion Stadium, you have another chance on Wednesday. The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 250 free trees from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium pool of what remains from the 1,400 trees available this past weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC

