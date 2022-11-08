Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
James Calvin "J.C." Oliver
James Calvin "J.C." Oliver, 84, of Emerson died November 4, 2022 at home surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Haynesville, LA, on December 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Hayes Oliver and the late Carrie Edwards Oliver. He was a very matter-of-fact kind of man who said just what he meant.
magnoliareporter.com
Sonjia (Sonya) Snell
Sonjia (Sonya) Snell, 47, of Magnolia passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at her home. Sonjia (Sonya) Tannecca Snell was born September 16, 1975 in Dallas, TX, to Tence Mae Alice Thomas and Danny Charles Jones. She was called home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2022. Sonjia...
magnoliareporter.com
Ernestine Mullins Boone
Ernestine Mullins Boone, 80, of Smackover died Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born April 18, 1942. On August 19, 1966, Ernestine united in holy matrimony to Robert Lewis Boone. From this union was born a son, Rolando (Jennifer) Boone. Her family, especially her grandsons Roshard, R.J. and Romahd, held...
magnoliareporter.com
Carlos L. Thomas
Carlos L. Thomas, 45, of Grand Prairie, TX, formerly of Springhill, LA., passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Natchitoches, LA. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Dominic Tavarous Hawkins
Dominic Tavarous Hawkins, 43, of Cotton Valley, LA passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 in Waldo. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, November 11, 2022: Region should bid for new state prison
The Magnolia-Stephens area came very close seven years ago to being awarded a new state prison. Gov. Asa Hutchinson then decided that a new prison wasn’t in the state’s best financial interest at the time. Instead, he opted for a solution to send more Arkansas inmates to Texas prisons, and to dust off plans for smaller expansions at existing facilities. This was a disappointment to the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC has since faded into history, but it had put a lot of effort into recruiting the facility. Imagine the impact. If our region had received the bid, the prison likely would have been open by now. We’d be enjoying the benefits of about 300 new jobs and a payroll in excess of $21 million. We are fans of alternatives to prisons. There are better and more humane ways of dealing with people who commit crimes than locking them up – education, mental health treatment and skills training are big components. But prisons aren’t going away. The state says it needs a new one. Columbia County government is, itself, scratching around for a plan to build a new county jail and there are possibilities for co-locating these facilities. The incoming gubernatorial administration has a punishment mindset, and that administration has a lot of friends here. (If one supports this administration, you’re not allowed to take a NIMBY position about a prison.) We’re no worse off than lots of places in Arkansas when it comes to problems recruiting a workforce. In fact, we may be better suited to recruit a prison workforce of 350 people than 100 people to staff Albemarle Corporation’s expanding chemical facilities. We can have both. Columbia County came close to landing a prison in 2015. Our government and economic officials should dust off those plans and make another run at it. CLICK HERE to see our report about the plan for a new state prison.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, October 31. Theresa Pruitt, 50, Magnolia, breaking or entering, theft of property less than $1,000, fraud/drug paraphernalia.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
magnoliareporter.com
Senators capitalize on Panthers mistakes, eliminate Magnolia from playoffs
LITTLE ROCK – Early Magnolia turnovers repeatedly gave Joe T. Robinson great field position Friday night as the defending state champion Senators voted the Panthers out of the Class 5A football playoffs, 51-15. Robinson had a 23-point lead before Magnolia got on the board just before halftime when Chucky Dennis returned an intercepted pass 7 yards for a touchdown.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down to 14 in Columbia County
New cases of the COVID-19 virus were down Wednesday in Columbia County, but showed no change or slight increases in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia...
magnoliareporter.com
Boys and Girls Club needs basketball team sponsors
The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia is looking for team sponsors for its upcoming basketball season. Sponsorship will include company names and logos on team jerseys. Contact Athletic Director Rodney Wilson at 903-824-4106 or Executive Director Chris Ludwig at 870-299-3341 for more information.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
magnoliareporter.com
Albemarle Corporation investing $540 million into Columbia County bromine plants, will need 100 new workers
Albemarle Corporation has committed to a $540 million expansion of its bromine plants in Columbia County. The projects at Albemarle’s Magnolia South and Magnolia West facilities will create about 100 new, permanent jobs. The official word came Wednesday afternoon during a public meeting at the Columbia County Courthouse. County...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up by five in Union County
New COVID-19 cases were down Thursday in Columbia County, unchanged in Lafayette County and up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county South Arkansas area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,407.
magnoliareporter.com
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
magnoliareporter.com
Freeze watch in effect through Saturday morning
Columbia County is under a freeze watch through 8 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. The watch area includes portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. Frost and freeze conditions...
magnoliareporter.com
Ready, aim, fire -- modern gun deer hunting season opens Saturday
Arkansas’ modern gun deer hunting season starts Saturday morning and runs through December 18. After a short break, the Christmas hunt will run December 26-28. Archery season for deer continues through February 28. Columbia County and most of the surrounding area of South Arkansas is in Deer Zone 12.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas weather will turn wetter and much cooler this weekend
South Arkansas residents may expect a big turn in the weather in the coming hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Four State region from the west through the day today. Magnolia's high temperature will reach near 65 today. The chance of rain is 80 percent.
Comments / 0