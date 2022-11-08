ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

saturdaytradition.com

Best of College GameDay: Crowd in Austin delivers with savage team signs

The crowd for College GameDay showed up with strong signs for today’s Texas-TCU matchup in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas is hosting College GameDay and the Texas fans have showed up in full force with signs directed at TCU. Each week, fans show up to the GameDay site with signs in hand and they cheer on the home team. The signs usually promote the home team or take direct shots at the opposing team.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay

Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend

Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
AUSTIN, TX
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 11 on ESPN

"College GameDay" is heading back to Austin, Texas, for a Big 12 game with massive College Football Playoff implications — at least, for the visiting team. No. 4 TCU is the last remaining undefeated team in the Big 12, and one of only four such teams left in the FBS as of Week 11 (the other three being Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan). If the Horned Frogs want to make the Playoff for the first time in 2022, they'll have to ensure an undefeated season. That starts this week against No. 18 Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

Austin, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cedar Ridge High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin

What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Region IV Bi-District Matchups: 25-6A vs 26-6A

Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5) vs Westlake Chaparrals (10-0) – Cedar Ridge kept their season alive last week with a late game come from behind overtime 34-28 victory over McNeil. Their prize, if you can call it that, is heading to Southwest Austin to take on the three-time defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals. The only common opponent between the two teams this season was Austin Bowie, which took down the Raiders in Week 2 34-13 and then two weeks ago the Bulldogs lost to the Chaps 45-0.
AUSTIN, TX
happi927.com

Um…wow. I guess they like Elon.

The owners of cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token are big fans of Twitter’s new owner, and they’ve put their money where their mouth is. The company has spent $600k to create a 30-foot-long monument to Elon Musk in the form of the billionaire’s head on the body of a goat and riding a rocket.
AUSTIN, TX
