A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Converse Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse Judson 2023 four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of Texas A&M, Oregon, and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on December 25th, 2021 before eventually decommitting from the Aggies in late June. He is now set to announce his commitment later this month on November 24th.
saturdaytradition.com
Best of College GameDay: Crowd in Austin delivers with savage team signs
The crowd for College GameDay showed up with strong signs for today’s Texas-TCU matchup in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas is hosting College GameDay and the Texas fans have showed up in full force with signs directed at TCU. Each week, fans show up to the GameDay site with signs in hand and they cheer on the home team. The signs usually promote the home team or take direct shots at the opposing team.
saturdaytradition.com
Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay
Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend
Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
Predicting Texas football’s next 2023 commit after 4-Star Colton Vasek
A big week for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is bound to continue into the weekend. So far this week, Texas has amassed an insane visitor list for the highly anticipated matchup against the undefeated and No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and flipped one key commit from the rival Oklahoma Sooners.
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 11 on ESPN
"College GameDay" is heading back to Austin, Texas, for a Big 12 game with massive College Football Playoff implications — at least, for the visiting team. No. 4 TCU is the last remaining undefeated team in the Big 12, and one of only four such teams left in the FBS as of Week 11 (the other three being Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan). If the Horned Frogs want to make the Playoff for the first time in 2022, they'll have to ensure an undefeated season. That starts this week against No. 18 Texas.
UT football fans will experience winter chill at Saturday’s TCU game
Fans should prepare for a very chilly night at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as the Horns take on TCU. -- David Yeomans
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Why are Only Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S. in Texas?
Texas is growing and rightfully so. While many Texans aren't happy about some of the changes that seem to be coming with new people, it won't change the fact that they are indeed coming... in droves. In fact Austin, TX is right at the top of the list of our country's fastest growing cities.
Longhorns Breeze Past Houston Christian, Get Set for Bout with No. 2 Gonzaga
The Texas Longhorns moved to 2-0 Thursday night following a blowout win over the Houston Christian Huskies.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Austin, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Ridge High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin
What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
texashsfootball.com
Region IV Bi-District Matchups: 25-6A vs 26-6A
Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5) vs Westlake Chaparrals (10-0) – Cedar Ridge kept their season alive last week with a late game come from behind overtime 34-28 victory over McNeil. Their prize, if you can call it that, is heading to Southwest Austin to take on the three-time defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals. The only common opponent between the two teams this season was Austin Bowie, which took down the Raiders in Week 2 34-13 and then two weeks ago the Bulldogs lost to the Chaps 45-0.
Texas HHSC to hold hiring event in Austin
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will host a hiring event in Austin on Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
North Austin Z’Tejas Southwest Grill to Undergo Significant Renovation
According to the filing, the 3,271 square foot restaurant will undergo changes regarding “the remodel of an existing restaurant space with new interior finishes and kitchen equipment," among others.
happi927.com
Um…wow. I guess they like Elon.
The owners of cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token are big fans of Twitter’s new owner, and they’ve put their money where their mouth is. The company has spent $600k to create a 30-foot-long monument to Elon Musk in the form of the billionaire’s head on the body of a goat and riding a rocket.
fox7austin.com
Low-level marijuana possession decriminalized in San Marcos, 4 other Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - The proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, in low amounts, won big in San Marcos. More than 80% responded to the call made by an advocacy group called Mano Amiga. Tuesday night, members celebrated the victory. Among those at the party was the group’s Right to Justice Coordinator Elle Cross.
247Sports
