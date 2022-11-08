"College GameDay" is heading back to Austin, Texas, for a Big 12 game with massive College Football Playoff implications — at least, for the visiting team. No. 4 TCU is the last remaining undefeated team in the Big 12, and one of only four such teams left in the FBS as of Week 11 (the other three being Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan). If the Horned Frogs want to make the Playoff for the first time in 2022, they'll have to ensure an undefeated season. That starts this week against No. 18 Texas.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO