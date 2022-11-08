ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend

Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
saturdaytradition.com

Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay

Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. West Virginia

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are back on the road for the second-to-last time this season, heading to Morgantown, W.V., to do battle with the West Virginia Mountaineers. They’ve won each of the nine meetings since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference and lead the all-time series 11-2. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest vs. the ‘Eers.
247Sports

Live updates: WVU vs. Oklahoma - OU 20, WVU 20 (4)

West Virginia looks to end a three-game losing streak and embark on Neal Brown's first three-game winning streak in order to reach a bowl in today's noon home game against Oklahoma. The 14th meeting between the two will be broadcast by FS1. The Sooners (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) placed second...
texashsfootball.com

Region IV Bi-District Matchups: 25-6A vs 26-6A

Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5) vs Westlake Chaparrals (10-0) – Cedar Ridge kept their season alive last week with a late game come from behind overtime 34-28 victory over McNeil. Their prize, if you can call it that, is heading to Southwest Austin to take on the three-time defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals. The only common opponent between the two teams this season was Austin Bowie, which took down the Raiders in Week 2 34-13 and then two weeks ago the Bulldogs lost to the Chaps 45-0.
High School Football PRO

Austin, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
247Sports

247Sports

