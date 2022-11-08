Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas Ready to Top the Wild-West This Flip Season
James DeCarlo provides us with an update on some of the Longhorns top remaining targets heading into the early-signing period
Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend
Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
saturdaytradition.com
Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay
Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
247Sports
Texas vs. TCU: Former Longhorn star reveals how team can slow down high-powered Horned Frogs
TCU brings one of the nation's top offesnes into Austin this weekend. But former Texas star defender and current ESPN analyst Sam Acho said the Longhorns could slow down TCU's attack, particularly its penchant for explosive plays. “Well, it’s not only because of Gary Patterson, who’s the former TCU coach...
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
UT football fans will experience winter chill at Saturday’s TCU game
Fans should prepare for a very chilly night at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as the Horns take on TCU. -- David Yeomans
Predicting Texas football’s next 2023 commit after 4-Star Colton Vasek
A big week for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is bound to continue into the weekend. So far this week, Texas has amassed an insane visitor list for the highly anticipated matchup against the undefeated and No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and flipped one key commit from the rival Oklahoma Sooners.
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
How to watch OU vs. West Virginia
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are back on the road for the second-to-last time this season, heading to Morgantown, W.V., to do battle with the West Virginia Mountaineers. They’ve won each of the nine meetings since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference and lead the all-time series 11-2. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest vs. the ‘Eers.
Longhorns Breeze Past Houston Christian, Get Set for Bout with No. 2 Gonzaga
The Texas Longhorns moved to 2-0 Thursday night following a blowout win over the Houston Christian Huskies.
Live updates: WVU vs. Oklahoma - OU 20, WVU 20 (4)
West Virginia looks to end a three-game losing streak and embark on Neal Brown's first three-game winning streak in order to reach a bowl in today's noon home game against Oklahoma. The 14th meeting between the two will be broadcast by FS1. The Sooners (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) placed second...
texashsfootball.com
Region IV Bi-District Matchups: 25-6A vs 26-6A
Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5) vs Westlake Chaparrals (10-0) – Cedar Ridge kept their season alive last week with a late game come from behind overtime 34-28 victory over McNeil. Their prize, if you can call it that, is heading to Southwest Austin to take on the three-time defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals. The only common opponent between the two teams this season was Austin Bowie, which took down the Raiders in Week 2 34-13 and then two weeks ago the Bulldogs lost to the Chaps 45-0.
Austin, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
Winning is something that the state of Texas loves doing, especially in the sports world, but it seems this concept goes beyond scoring goals and scoring a huge boost to Texas Lottery players' bank accounts.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Why are Only Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S. in Texas?
Texas is growing and rightfully so. While many Texans aren't happy about some of the changes that seem to be coming with new people, it won't change the fact that they are indeed coming... in droves. In fact Austin, TX is right at the top of the list of our country's fastest growing cities.
Texas HHSC to hold hiring event in Austin
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will host a hiring event in Austin on Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
247Sports
