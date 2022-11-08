Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5) vs Westlake Chaparrals (10-0) – Cedar Ridge kept their season alive last week with a late game come from behind overtime 34-28 victory over McNeil. Their prize, if you can call it that, is heading to Southwest Austin to take on the three-time defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals. The only common opponent between the two teams this season was Austin Bowie, which took down the Raiders in Week 2 34-13 and then two weeks ago the Bulldogs lost to the Chaps 45-0.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO