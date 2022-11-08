The Phillies Should Keep Tabs on Segura this Offseason

While the Philadelphia Phillies may be tempted by one of the many free agent shortstops, they should at least consider running it back with Jean Segura and Bryson Stott in 2023.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the Philadelphia Phillies officially declined Jean Segura's $17 million team option for 2023. The move came as no surprise, but it was tragic nonetheless. Segura has been an important part of the team over the past four seasons, endearing himself to fans with his timely hitting, slick defense, and winning smile.

The price tag on Segura's option wasn't totally unreasonable, but Philadelphia is looking to improve this winter, and the middle infield seems like the best place to do so. If the Phillies slide Bryson Stott over to second base and sign one of the star free agent shortstops (Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson), they will be a better team.

It was the right call to decline Segura's option. But that doesn't mean a reunion with the 32-year-old second baseman is completely off the table.

Dave Dombrowski needs to carefully consider his choices this winter. He should be in contact with all four of Turner, Correa, Bogaerts, and Swanson. Any one of them would represent a big upgrade for Philadelphia's lineup, and shortstops that talented don't hit free agency every offseason. The market next year will be slim pickings in comparison.

Nevertheless, those four players are not the only options.

Dombrowski could, for instance, spend his big dollars on one of the top starting pitchers instead. Carlos Rodón seems to be the best fit, and other rotation studs like Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and Clayton Kershaw will be available too. If he goes all in on any of those pitchers, it's hard to imagine he signs a top shortstop too.

There is also a possibility that Dombrowski tries and fails to land one of the star shortstops. There will be no shortage of competition for their services, and it's within reason they could all pick different teams.

It's no sure thing Philadelphia signs one of Turner, Correa, Bogaerts, or Swanson. And if they don't, they had better hope Jean Segura is still available.

There are many benefits to keeping Segura around for at least another year or two. For one thing, Bryson Stott would get more time to develop at shortstop. He still doesn't look like a terrific defender at the position, but made big improvements throughout the 2022 season. If he can grow into a solid defensive shortstop, he becomes a much more valuable player.

It's also clear that Segura brings veteran leadership and a delightfully positive attitude to the Phillies' clubhouse. He's formed a close bond with the younger infielders on the roster, and he has served as an important mentor figure for Bryson Stott in particular.

Segura has also developed a close bond with the fans over the years, and he has made it clear he would love to remain in Philadelphia . That shouldn't be of primary concern to anyone in the front office – you don't become Dave Dombrowski by letting your heart sway your decisions – but that doesn't mean it can't matter at all.

Major League Baseball is, at its core, an entertainment business. Building a winning team is always going to be priority number one, but building a likable team that fans can root for is part of the equation too. It makes sense to keep beloved veterans around, especially after the incredible run the Phillies went on this postseason.

Above all, Segura is still a really solid player. He's an above-average hitter, a great defender, and a surprisingly good baserunner too. He can be a 3-4 WAR player when healthy over a full season.

The Phillies were smart to let Segura go. But they would also be smart to stay in touch with his agent throughout the offseason. Dombrowski needs to keep his options open for now, but that doesn't mean Segura is gone for good.

Maybe there's a better alternative out there, but the Phillies could do a whole lot worse than Jean Segura.

