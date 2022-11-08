ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Election Day 2022: 'Very busy' at the polls in Wayne, Ashland, Holmes counties

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
 3 days ago
Election Day is nearly over after a busy day of voting.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and then workers begin counting the votes for key state races local races and issues.

As the tallies come in from Ashland, Holmes and Wayne counties, see the latest election results throughout the night at Times-Gazette.com and The-Daily-Record.com.

Follow the Ohio governor's race here

Local journalist covering elections

Voter turnout

There are nearly 126,000 combined registered voters in the tri-county area, and while official voter turnout numbers won't be available until voting is completed, election boards in Wayne, Ashland and Holmes have seen a steady stream of voters.

More provisional ballots have been cast in Holmes County than in the average election, said Board of Elections Director Lisa Welch.

U.S. Senate race:

Election 2022:

"That means more people are voting who either haven't voted in a long time or have moved here and haven't updated their address," she said. "But we are very busy."

Lines were seen at multiple polling locations across Wayne County, and poll workers got voters through with little to no problems, said Julie Stahl, director of the Wayne County Board of Elections.

"Things are pretty brisk here," Stahl said. "We've had no complaints about people waiting too long."

The Ashland County Board of Elections reported a "very busy" Election Day, predicting a higher voter turnout compared to previous midterm elections.

Overall, very few technical issues had been reported as of mid-afternoon.

"We had a couple of minor things go wrong, but we fixed those very quickly with some troubleshooting," Stahl said.

