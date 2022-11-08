ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Ohio Classic Lotto $39 million jackpot ticket sold in Marysville

By Adam Conn
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPaeu_0j3XVFJx00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While the country awaits the announcement of the next Powerball drawing , which was delayed due to technical issues, a Marysville resident took their talents to the Ohio Classic Lotto.

The Village Pantry in Marysville sold a winning Classic Lotto jackpot ticket worth $39.3 million. Saturday’s winning numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34, 42

According to a press release , no one has yet to claim the prize, though winners have 180 days from the draw date to come forward. The person’s ticket was chosen randomly by the Ohio Lottery’s auto lotto feature.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

Saturday’s drawing also featured 11 second-tier winners, worth $1,500, as well as 6,425 other prize winners of smaller denominations.

Village Pantry, located in the 1300 block of West 5 th Street, will receive a $1,000 sales bonus. The previous Classic Lotto jackpot winning ticket came from a Food Mart in Euclid, Nov. 23, 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Who Holds The Winning Ticket?

MARYSVILLE- Are you the one? Are you the person who plopped down a sawbuck or so for a Classic Lotto ticket at the Village Pantry, 1301 W.5th St., and woke up Sunday morning $39,300,000 richer than you were Saturday night?. Yes, it’s true. We have a new millionaire in our...
MARYSVILLE, OH
WDTN

The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated stouts in Ohio

The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume. Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double […]
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

New Bremen punches ticket to volleyball state finals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Bremen defeated Convoy Crestview three sets to one in the Div. 4 volleyball state semifinals on Thursday to send the Cardinals back to the state championship for the fifth time in the last six seasons. New Bremen won the first two sets by scores of 25-8 and 25-20. Crestview rallied […]
NEW BREMEN, OH
WDTN

Versailles’ impressive run ends in Div. 3 state semis

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After notching a 25-23 win in the opening set, Versailles dropped the next three to Mentor Lake Catholic as the Cougars defeated the Tigers 3-1 in the Div. 3 volleyball state semis on Thursday at the Nutter Center. Lake Catholic won the second, third and fourth set by scores of 25-16, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Milton-Union continues perfect season into reg. finals

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Milton-Union football team defeated Brookville in the Div. 5 regional semis 38-6 on Friday as the Bulldogs improve to 13-0 on the year, punching their ticket back to the regional finals for the first time since 2012. Milton-Union has outscored its opponents and astounding 577-60. The Bulldogs will now face […]
WEST MILTON, OH
hotelnewsresource.com

Courtyard Columbus-Newark, Ohio For Sale

CBRE Hotels has been exclusively retained in connection with the solicitation of bids to acquire the fee simple interest in the 84-room Courtyard by Marriott located directly on State Route 161/16, west of downtown Newark, and east of Granville and New Albany, Ohio. The Courtyard is situated on 1.904-acre site with excellent configuration with prime access and visibility to State Route 16.
NEWARK, OH
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy