cnycentral.com
Oneida County Health Department urging the community to be proactive against illnesses
Oneida County, N.Y. — Cooler weather is approaching, and the holiday season is right around the corner. With that comes more time indoors and gatherings with friends and family. The Oneida County Health Department is urging everyone to be proactive and take some simple steps to keep you and...
WHEC TV-10
Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen
FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County Prevention Coalition explains results from recent student survey
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition is working with results of its May 2022 Pride Youth Development Survey to educate Oswego County high school students about the risks of substance use. OCPC was founded in 2016 with a goal to “increase developmental protective factors and decrease risk...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Public hearing scheduled for county’s 2023 tentative budget
OSWEGO — Oswego County legislators on Thursday approved a public hearing for the county’s 2023 tentative budget to take place 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the county legislative chambers, 46 E. Bridge St. At the public hearing, residents can discuss the county’s proposed 2023 budget and express any...
Syracuse children’s hospital runs out of beds as RSV surges. Some kids sent out of town
Syracuse, N.Y. – Golisano Children’s Hospital has so many patients seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, it has run out of beds and is sending some kids to pediatric hospitals out of town. Golisano, which is part of Upstate University Hospital, had 35 RSV patients Friday...
Rhonda Youngs is apparent winner in Madison County judge race
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rhonda Youngs is the apparent winner in the race for Madison County Court Judge, based on vote totals provided to NewsChannel 9 by the Madison County Board of Elections. With write-in ballots counted in half of the county’s election districts, Rhonda Youngs’ name was written-in on more ballots than votes cast […]
wxhc.com
Cortland Residents Donate 15-Acres Near Skaneateles Lake to Finger Lakes Land Trust
On Tuesday, November 1st, the Finger Lakes Land Trust had announced it had acquired 15-acres of steep forested land on Glen Haven Rd. in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County. The land was donated by Cortland County residents Karen and Chet Seibert. When asked why Karen and Chet donated...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Theodore Irwin: Businessman, benefactor, bibliophile
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 18th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Theodore Irwin began his business career as a miller in Oswego City and died there a...
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
localsyr.com
74% of Madison County voters choose ‘write-in’ over candidate who overdosed
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 74% of Madison County voters chose the “write-in” option on their ballots in the race for County Judge over the candidate accused of a drug overdose. Rhonda Youngs provided a statement early Wednesday morning:. “According to unofficial preliminary results from the Board of...
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
WKTV
Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'
More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue. Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:. “The unofficial...
localsyr.com
Oswego Fire Chief retires after five and a half years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Randy Griffin, a longtime employee of the Oswego Fire Department has announced his upcoming retirement. Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017 where he became the City’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of Emergency Management. Griffin helped to reorganize the Fire Department...
cnycentral.com
Upstate Golisano over regular capacity with children admitted for respiratory illnesses
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital is over capacity, filled with children sick with RSV and respiratory viruses. So much so, that the hospital activated Incident Command, meaning it’s all hands on deck to care for these sick kids. At Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, the pediatric emergency...
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in local ATV theft investigation
WATSON & DIANA- Authorities in Lowville have announced the arrest of a local man, who is accused in a Lewis County ATV theft investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fourth-degree.
cnycentral.com
What can you expect for winter? Our Weather Authority team looks at the possibilities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York winters can be long. They can be impactful. They can cause dangerous driving conditions. But they can also be fun and an important economic drivers for local businesses that rely on winter sports. Weather Authority Meteorologists Violet Scibior, Josh Kozlowski, and I spent...
Missing 13-year-old girl found, Fulton man arrested
Investigators said that 35-year-old Bernard P. Hammond III of Fulton met the girl on social media and, on Monday, picked her up from a Monroe County school.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff’s Office investigates head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee
LEE- A head-on crash involved two local people Thursday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. It was just before 4:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers were alerted to calls of a head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee. The wreck involved a 2012 GMC SUV and a 2016 Subaru SUV.
Baldwinsville BOE votes 7-1 in favor of disciplinary charges against suspended Superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted 7 to 1 to bring disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson after they held a special meeting on Thursday night, November 10. After the BOE was in executive session for two hours, they went back into general session to announce the approval of four […]
