ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen

FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego County Prevention Coalition explains results from recent student survey

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition is working with results of its May 2022 Pride Youth Development Survey to educate Oswego County high school students about the risks of substance use. OCPC was founded in 2016 with a goal to “increase developmental protective factors and decrease risk...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Public hearing scheduled for county’s 2023 tentative budget

OSWEGO — Oswego County legislators on Thursday approved a public hearing for the county’s 2023 tentative budget to take place 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the county legislative chambers, 46 E. Bridge St. At the public hearing, residents can discuss the county’s proposed 2023 budget and express any...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Theodore Irwin: Businessman, benefactor, bibliophile

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 18th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Theodore Irwin began his business career as a miller in Oswego City and died there a...
OSWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'

More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue. Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:. “The unofficial...
localsyr.com

Oswego Fire Chief retires after five and a half years

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Randy Griffin, a longtime employee of the Oswego Fire Department has announced his upcoming retirement. Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017 where he became the City’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of Emergency Management. Griffin helped to reorganize the Fire Department...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Upstate Golisano over regular capacity with children admitted for respiratory illnesses

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital is over capacity, filled with children sick with RSV and respiratory viruses. So much so, that the hospital activated Incident Command, meaning it’s all hands on deck to care for these sick kids. At Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, the pediatric emergency...
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in local ATV theft investigation

WATSON & DIANA- Authorities in Lowville have announced the arrest of a local man, who is accused in a Lewis County ATV theft investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fourth-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville BOE votes 7-1 in favor of disciplinary charges against suspended Superintendent

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted 7 to 1 to bring disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson after they held a special meeting on Thursday night, November 10. After the BOE was in executive session for two hours, they went back into general session to announce the approval of four […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy