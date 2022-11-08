Read full article on original website
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
You cannot avoid Gmail’s new look anymore
At the beginning of this year, Google announced a new Gmail layout with deeper Chat, Meet, and Spaces integration. It has been slowly rolling out the redesign in phases to users. Initially, it was available on an opt-in basis before Google pushed it to a small section of users in June on an opt-out basis. Then, in July, Gmail's revamped integrated view was rolled out to all Chat users. So far, you could avoid transitioning to the new look by turning off Chat for your account. This option won't be available from now on, as Google is making the new Gmail layout the "standard experience" for all users.
Google One's VPN isn't just for your phone or tablet anymore
Google seems to be pushing on all cylinders to make a VPN worth using. Once just for its Google Fi subscribers, cloud storage holders with Google One have also been able to flip a switch and conduct their online business more securely. Yet, it was only a VPN worth using if you were on your phone or tablet. The company has been promising the service would make its way to Windows and Mac at some point for months. The good news is that point is finally here and now.
The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone
Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
Samsung's original Galaxy Fold will now receive less frequent updates
Samsung provides the best software support in the Android ecosystem, with its recent mid-range Galaxy A and flagship devices being promised up to five years of security patches. Older devices are eligible to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. As devices in the company's roster age, they move from a monthly security update cycle to a quarterly or biannual one to make room for new products. That's what is happening with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is moving to a quarterly security patch schedule as it nears its end of life in terms of software support.
Samsung DeX: What it is and what you can do
It's easy to forget that today's ordinary smart devices are essentially portable supercomputers. Your smartphone is thousands of times more powerful than the earliest computer model. Still, desktops and laptops have always offered an experience that phones couldn't. Until recently, at least. Samsung DeX has helped Samsung lead the charge for turning smartphones into desktop computers that can do it all.
Amazon Photos gets a big redesign on Android one year after iOS
Amazon Photos might not be the company's best known service, but it's a worthy competitor to Google Photos. It offers a similar online backup solution for your images and videos. After a big redesign that hit Amazon Photos on iOS in November 2021, that same new look is now finally arriving on Android, too.
WhatsApp wants to reduce your notification overload
WhatsApp is a popular messaging service for groups and individuals alike. The app's developers recently upped the member limit for groups from 256 to 1,024 people. That, however, does not bode well for you, especially if you get a ton of notifications. Fewer large groups can be better than several smaller ones sometimes, but WhatsApp understands that you probably don't want to hear from everyone, all the time, and tests muting bigger groups by default.
Picking emoji on Gboard is now easier with this latest redesign
A lot of us don't typically think of the keyboard as an app, but it's definitely crucial infrastructure to the whole Android experience. Google has long had a finger in this pie with Gboard, up there among the best keyboard apps on Android for all the right reasons. The running goal now is to rack up more great features; the company hopes a redesigned emoji picker utility will be one of them.
Google Pixel 6a repair parts and DIY kits surface on iFixit
Late in June this year, Google partnered with iFixit to offer genuine replacement components for the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6. These parts could help any DIY enthusiast or small-scale electronics repair business fix broken Pixels without getting a Google technician involved. Now, replacement components for the Pixel 6a are available on iFixit's website for the very first time.
How to check for software updates on your Google Pixel phone
Google released its latest version of Android in August. The update was a long time coming, and Google Pixel owners were able to get an early glimpse of Android 13 throughout the summer, thanks to the Android beta program. The company followed the yearly OS update with its new flagships, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7, at its Made by Google event in October 2022. If you're the owner of a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, congratulations, your phone is already running Android 13. If you own the Google Pixel 6 or an earlier model, Android 13 is available. All you need to do is download and install it.
Honor will reveal its second 2022 flagship phone series this month
Ever since it parted ways with Huawei, Honor has been trying to grab the attention of potential phone buyers. It already has some decent mid-range phones and plans to take on some of the best foldable phones out there with its own model. But Honor seemingly wants a bigger slice of the flagship pie as it is set to announce a new flagship smartphone later this month — its second high-end phone series for 2022.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Google keeps the Pixel update train rolling with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1
Google just released its November patch for its currently-supported Pixels — RIP the Pixel 4 — but if you've already upgraded your device to the latest Android 13 QPR betas, you aren't getting left out of the update game. Just a couple of weeks after QPR1 Beta 3 surprised us with a mid-month launch, QPR1 Beta 3.1 is out now, available for the Pixel 4a and newer devices.
WhatsApp beta users can now easily tell if they ignored someone's call on purpose
Android's Do Not Disturb mode can be a blessing. When you're in a conference call or on the move, the last thing you want to hear is your phone ringing and buzzing from incoming calls, texts, and other notifications. But sometimes, you may have it turned on at the worst of times, leading you to miss stuff you actually care about. WhatsApp, one of the best messaging apps out there, has been working on a feature to appropriately flag calls and video calls you missed due to DND being on. Now, that feature is rolling out to some beta users.
Samsung’s early Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 makes it irresistible
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is more about refinement than revolution over last year's Watch 4 series, but the improvements are still good enough to rank it high in our list of the best Android watches. Now, if you have been looking to get the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Watch 5 Pro, Samsung has an early Black Friday deal that you should not miss. Besides a free two-tone Sport band worth $40, the company is providing enhanced trade-in values. If you're willing to give the right watch to give up, you can upgrade to a 40mm Watch 5 by paying just $85.
Adobe Lightroom adds support for Google Pixel 7's RAW photos
Despite packing the same camera setup as last year's Pixel 6, the Google Pixel 7 and its Pro sibling bring noticeable improvement to image quality. And if you want to get the most out of the cameras, you can always shoot pictures in RAW/DNG format for greater flexibility while editing. To simplify your editing workflow, Adobe has updated its Lightroom suite of apps and Camera RAW with support for the latest Pixel phones. So, you can now directly import and edit RAW photos taken from the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro in Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic using the Camera Raw extension with full support for color profiles.
Xiaomi 13 Pro renders reveal a OnePlus-inspired camera bump
The Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the best smartphones the company has made, and as the year draws to a close, rumors about the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series are surfacing. Last week, we reported on the possible hardware specifications of what could be the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but now, we have what could be our first look at Xiaomi's hardware design for the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro models.
Google’s new Pixel wallpapers remind you to connect with nature
It has been a while since the Pixel 7 series launched, bringing with it a bunch of wallpapers exclusive to the new phones. If you're looking for a visual change on your Pixel 7, or any other Android phone for that matter, Google is adding three new images to its wallpaper collection, as a part of its Native American Heritage Month celebrations.
