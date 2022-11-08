Read full article on original website
Related
Giants sound warning to Yankees: Aaron Judge isn’t too expensive at any price
The Yankees are in for a fight to keep Aaron Judge, and they may not even have the home-field advantage in a free agent bidding war that figures to top $300 million. Judge’s hometown team is gunning for him, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi strongly hinted on the eve of the market opening Thursday morning.
Yankees are screwed without Aaron Judge, insider says, and Giants are ‘all in on this man’
The Yankees better re-sign Aaron Judge, or else …. Sirius XM MLB Network Radio host and former Mets general manager Steve Phillips predicts the Yankees will be hard pressed contending next season if Judge walks. “I don’t know how to construct the Yankees if they lose Aaron Judge to make...
Can the Mets pay 2 starters $40-plus million a year? Billy Eppler answers
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract Monday in order to test the waters of free agency and get a sense of what that right arm is worth. The ace made $27.5 million with the Mets this year. His teammate, Max Scherzer, is the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, making $43.3 million per year.
Dodgers News: Friedman Feels Intriguing Prospect Could Handle Shortstop if Trea Turner Exits
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says prospect Jacob Amaya is a legitimate option to replace Trea Turner at shortstop for Los Angeles in 2023.
What Yankees great Derek Jeter would tell Aaron Judge about free agency
Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s one shot at free agency was not a fun experience. After 16 seasons, 11 Star-Games, seven pennants and five World Series titles, Jeter had no interest shopping his services when his 10-year, $189-million contract ran out after the 2010 season. He was 36, planned to be a Yankees lifer and he told GM Brian Cashman that before and during negotiating.
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says
Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could...
If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, Justin Verlander could be part of Plan B
Here we go again. The Yankees are getting another shot to add a future Hall of Fame ace to their rotation while simultaneously issuing a blow to the powerhouse rival that they can’t beat. As expected, Justin Verlander opted out of the final year of his contract with the...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0