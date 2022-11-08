Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s one shot at free agency was not a fun experience. After 16 seasons, 11 Star-Games, seven pennants and five World Series titles, Jeter had no interest shopping his services when his 10-year, $189-million contract ran out after the 2010 season. He was 36, planned to be a Yankees lifer and he told GM Brian Cashman that before and during negotiating.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO