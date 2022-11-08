Read full article on original website
US Democrats close in on Senate majority
Joe Biden’s Democrats were just one seat away Saturday from securing a remarkable midterm election result by retaining control of the US Senate. The result in the House of Representatives is also hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
Election results: Calvert, Rollins locked in close race for Congress; Holstege holds lead over Wallis
This weekend, as the nation watches vote-counting in Nevada — the results of which could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate — several U.S. House races have yet to be called, including the tight contest for the 41st Congressional district in California between GOP Rep. Ken Calvert and his Democratic challenger, Will Rollins. ...
