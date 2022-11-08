ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

930 AM KMPT

5 Incredible Animals That Will Be Hibernating in Montana

Who wouldn't want to get away from the world for a few months and enjoy some peace and quiet? I certainly would. With winter comes cold weather, snow, and the disappearance of many animals. Birds migrate toward warmer temperatures, but what about the animals that can't fly? How do they get through the cold months?
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Chasing The Montana Powerball? Read This First

It was big news when the Montana Powerball jackpot went over $1,000,000,000. Then bigger still when the jackpot didn't get hit Saturday, October 29th. Then even bigger when it didn't get hit on Monday, October 31st. And now, after Wednesday's drawing, the top prize has reached a whopping $1.5 billion for all 5 numbers plus the Powerball number for the Saturday, November 5th drawing. The cash option is $745.9 million for a lump sum...that is IF you're the lucky winner.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

A Different Kind of Montana Pie for Thanksgiving…Yum

Montana has many food items that are known all over the U.S. I’d even argue that some are known world-wide. Huckleberry anything, pasties, beef dishes... but what about Montana peaches?. I had no idea that Montana is known for its peaches. I hear all about the other foods, but...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America

Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Missoula’s Growth Putting the Pinch on Snow Plowing

It's not just big snow storms that are putting pressure on snow removal operations for the City of Missoula. City Deputy Public Works Director Brian Hensel says growth is also making it difficult to keep up with storms like the ones we're seeing this week. When the city ordered nothing...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

5 Times Joe Rogan Mentioned Montana

Joe Rogan is a man who loves hunting, fishing and pretty much anything badass, so naturally he has an appreciation for Montana. Here's 5 times he mentioned the treasure state:. The Montana landscape is beautiful but almost alien, there's no people anywhere out there. It's really, really strange and that takes a little while to sort of accept when you first arrive there. It's like you gotta kinda settle in to the idea that, you know 'hey, this is the Missouri River and this is like a crazy part of the country.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana.

