WLWT 5

Duke Energy Holiday Trains return to Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati staple for 76 years is back this weekend. The LEGOs have been snapped into place and the locomotives are nestled snug in their tracks for Holiday Junction, a beloved holiday tradition. The Duke Energy Holiday Trains have been a Cincinnati holiday staple since 1946, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 11-13

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Friday is Veterans Day, a day to celebrate and honor those who have served. There are lots of events...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WYOMING, OH
WLWT 5

Fire at Newport apartment complex leaves families displaced

NEWPORT, Ky. — Families in Northern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after a fire ripped through their homes. Now, the American Red Cross is working to help those still displaced. "It looked like a horror movie. It was dark, smoky, everything was everywhere, everything is boarded up, doors...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County police searching for missing adult male

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Snowy Saturday continues around the tristate

CINCINNATI — We are expecting our first measurable snow of the season today! Leave yourself a few extra minutes to dust off the car and layer up!. As snow falls, temperatures will be just above freezing, and with a warm ground, roads will simply stay wet. However, any elevated surfaces could receive upwards of 1" or less through noon. If you live in either Highland, Brown and Adams County in Ohio, you have a good chance of seeing times of cold rain or a rain snow/sleet mix. It will be breezy and cold for the rest of the day with highs only in the upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on ﻿﻿Symmes Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on ﻿﻿Lilienthal Street in Riverside

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Lilienthal Street in Riverside. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

