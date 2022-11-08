Read full article on original website
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
University of Cincinnati students engage in discussion following racist letter sent to a faculty member
CINCINNATI — Students gathered at the University of Cincinnati to discuss racism on campus and to develop solutions Wednesday night. Last week, an anonymous letter addressed to a Black faculty member was posted to social media. The letter was filled with racist threats and hateful remarks. "It definitely sucks...
Chili cook off to benefit first responders takes place Saturday in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — On Saturday, the Milford Masonic Lodge and Milford American Legion are presenting a chili cook off to benefit first responders. The event will take place at American Legion in Milford, 111 Victor Stier Drive, and will run from 4 to 10 p.m. The event will be...
University of Cincinnati students react to latest legal blow to federal debt relief program
CINCINNATI — From feeling excited to now feeling exasperated, plenty of college students and graduates are wondering if their debts will or won't be forgiven. "It's just kind of crazy," University of Cincinnati sophomore Brooklyn Gammon said. "I feel like a lot of students, like, had this, like, big idea in their head, and it's kind of still up in the air."
Duke Energy Holiday Trains return to Cincinnati Museum Center
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati staple for 76 years is back this weekend. The LEGOs have been snapped into place and the locomotives are nestled snug in their tracks for Holiday Junction, a beloved holiday tradition. The Duke Energy Holiday Trains have been a Cincinnati holiday staple since 1946, with...
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 11-13
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Friday is Veterans Day, a day to celebrate and honor those who have served. There are lots of events...
'It's a huge deal': Brent Spence bridge project to create nearly 10 acres in downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly 10 acres of property are being added to downtown Cincinnati after engineers devised a plan to reconfigure ramps for the new Brent Spence bridge project. “It's a huge deal for Cincinnati. It's a huge deal for our region,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon...
Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Springfield Pike in Wyoming. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fire at Newport apartment complex leaves families displaced
NEWPORT, Ky. — Families in Northern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after a fire ripped through their homes. Now, the American Red Cross is working to help those still displaced. "It looked like a horror movie. It was dark, smoky, everything was everywhere, everything is boarded up, doors...
Parents face health insurance issues with CareSource, Cincinnati Children's
CINCINNATI — It's open enrollment time, and some parents are worried because when they went online to check, they found their plan isn't accepted at Children's Hospital. When choosing health insurance, most families look at not only price but coverage and who is considered in-network. And right now, there...
Snowy Saturday for Cincinnati
Light to moderate snow and even a rain snow mix move through Cincinnati this morning. Most see minor accumulation.
Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Airline: Flight from CVG diverted to Atlanta after passenger found with box cutter
ATLANTA — A flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Friday night after an incident onboard. A man is now being held by federal authorities in Atlanta after causing a Tampa bound Frontier Airlines Flight to divert to Atlanta about an hour after departing from CVG.
Boone County police searching for missing adult male
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Cincinnati weather: Snowy Saturday continues around the tristate
CINCINNATI — We are expecting our first measurable snow of the season today! Leave yourself a few extra minutes to dust off the car and layer up!. As snow falls, temperatures will be just above freezing, and with a warm ground, roads will simply stay wet. However, any elevated surfaces could receive upwards of 1" or less through noon. If you live in either Highland, Brown and Adams County in Ohio, you have a good chance of seeing times of cold rain or a rain snow/sleet mix. It will be breezy and cold for the rest of the day with highs only in the upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Actor Tom Hardy has been filming a movie in Cincinnati and training Jiu-Jitsu while doing it
CINCINNATI — Actor Tom Hardy has been filming his latest movie in Cincinnati, and he's been keeping busy while doing it. Hardy, who has also been an active Jiu-Jitsu competitor and student for the past few years, has been training at a local martial arts facility and participating in camps in between movie shoots.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Reports of a crash with injuries at Bolser Drive and East Columbia Avenue in Reading
READING, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Bolser Drive and East Columbia Avenue in Reading. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Reports of a crash with injuries on Lilienthal Street in Riverside
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Lilienthal Street in Riverside. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
