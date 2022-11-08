SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Third-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and led by as many as 11 in the first half before Augustana stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Tigers by 12 points after the break to win by three Friday evening in the opener of the Courtyard Sioux Falls Tip-Off Classic, 62-59. The Tigers (1-2) hit 50 percent from the floor in the first quarter and better than 40 percent in the fourth quarter, but a field-goal percentage of 25 percent across the second and third quarters gave the Vikings (1-0) the chance to fight in front.

HAYS, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO