🏈🎙️ LISTEN - Tigers look to spoil Pitt State undefeated season
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State Football closes out its 2022 season on Saturday at Pittsburg State. The Gorillas enter the contest undefeated at 10-0 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the latest AFCA Division II Poll. The Tigers are 3-7 on the season, coming off a win over Northeastern State in Hays last week.
🏀 Tiger women fall to Augustana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Third-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and led by as many as 11 in the first half before Augustana stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Tigers by 12 points after the break to win by three Friday evening in the opener of the Courtyard Sioux Falls Tip-Off Classic, 62-59. The Tigers (1-2) hit 50 percent from the floor in the first quarter and better than 40 percent in the fourth quarter, but a field-goal percentage of 25 percent across the second and third quarters gave the Vikings (1-0) the chance to fight in front.
🏐 FHSU volleyball earns five All-MIAA accolades
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Five student-athletes from the Fort Hays State volleyball team earned recognition on the 2022 All-MIAA awards list, announced Wednesday by the league office. Emily Ellis and Riley Tinder both received second team honors, while Morgan Christiansen, Jaden Daffer and Mykah Eshbaugh were all listed as honorable mention. It's the most all-conference selections for the Tigers since 2016.
🏀 Tigers second half comeback bid falls short vs SWOSU
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – The Fort Hays State men's basketball team rallied from a 17-point second half deficit but their comeback bid fell short in a 59-56 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State Friday evening at the Pioneer Cellular Events Center. The Tigers (0-1) trailed by 16 at halftime and were...
🏈 Friday playoff football on Eagle Radio, Hays Post 🏈
Eagle Radio of Hays and Hays Post has your football Friday covered. Playoff football continues on 96.9 KFIX as Hays High School faces off at home against Salina Central. The game video will also be live-streamed on Hays Post. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Victoria will square off at...
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Salina Central
The Hays High Indians host the Salina Central Mustangs in the Sectional Road of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Lewis Field in Hays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
🏈🎙️ - LISTEN Hill City @ Meade
The Hill City Ringnecks travel to Meade for a matchup with the Buffaloes in the Sectional round of the 8-Man Division 1 football playoffs Friday night. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on 101.9 The Bull. The pregame show is set for 5:15 p.m. with Gameday Live.
Rahjes, Fort Hays State to host agriculture forum
Kansas District 110 Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
🏈🎙️ - LISTEN Victoria vs Thunder Ridge
The Victoria Knights host the Thunder Ridge Longhorns in the Sectional round of the 8-Man Division 2 football playoffs Friday night in Victoria. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on 99.5 KHAZ. The pregame show is set for 5:45 p.m.
Heart of a Tiger: Patrick McGinnis & the power of community
Throughout the year, we host several events to thank the philanthropists who fuel the dreams of our students. I really love the fact that as we thank our supporters, we also honor the students impacted by their generosity. Bringing the students and their benefactors together creates an amazing opportunity to witness firsthand the ripple effect of philanthropy in action – those who inspire dreams and those whose lives are transformed in predictable and often unanticipated ways.
WaKeeney youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Carter Fellers of WaKeeney is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Fellers received first place in the 8- to 10-year-old age group for...
FHSU honors veterans through gift match fundraising effort
Each November, Americans pay tribute to veterans across the country who have served honorably for the freedom and safety of our citizens. To further efforts to help veterans, Fort Hays State University has joined the Heart of America Patriot Foundation to raise awareness and funding for the dependents of fully disabled or deceased veterans.
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Thoroughbred racehorses topic of next Science Cafe
Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for this month is set for Monday. This month’s presentation, entitled “Lactate Level to Evaluate Fitness in Race Horses,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
KDHE: Ellis Co. returns to high-incidence COVID category
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County moved into the high-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Several northwest Kansas counties...
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Midwest Energy grant supports DSNWK's Employment Connections
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, was recently announced as the recipient of a $1,000 grant from Midwest Energy Inc. The grant award will be used to support DSNWK’s efforts to improve storage capacity at its Employment Connections location in Hays. This additional storage will house many of the generous...
Reservations being taken for Ellis County Thanksgiving Feast
Reservations are being taken for the free Thanksgiving Day Community Feast for residents of Ellis County. Once again, the meal is being organized and run by the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance. Those attending will notice two major changes from previous years, said the Rev. Josh Gelatt, who chaired the ECMA organizing committee.
Cellphones, privacy: Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school
An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
