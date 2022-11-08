Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly plunges below $20,000. Here’s why. Yesterday, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped below the psychologically important $20,000 level, reaching an intraday low of $19,559 on the Bitstamp exchange. According to Coinglass data, the market saw $112.83 million worth of crypto liquidated in one hour alone, with long positions accounting for 94.94% of the wiped-out positions. The most likely reason for the plunge is cryptocurrency contagion caused by the uncertainty of crypto exchange FTX following its recent spat with Binance. As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO CZ revealed that the company decided to sell all of its FTT tokens following rumors that Alameda Research, a firm closely tied to FTX, had financial troubles.

3 DAYS AGO