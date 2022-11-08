Read full article on original website
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
Drew Perkins to join Wyoming governor’s team with Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh retiring
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s current Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh plans to retire at the end of the year, the governor’s office announced Thursday. After McVeigh’s retirement, Drew Perkins will become the governor’s new chief of staff, according to Gordon’s office. Perkins, who lost his bid for re-election to the Senate District 29 seat to Casper businessman Bob Ide during the Republican Primary, announced his resignation as senator on Thursday.
ServeWyoming announces 2022 AmeriCorps funding application
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 — ServeWyoming announced today the start of their AmeriCorps funding application process. Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. ServeWyoming is looking for organizations who can recruit at minimum five AmeriCorps...
Governor announces co-chairs of 2023 Wyoming Inauguration Committee
CASPER, Wyo. — The candidates who won elections to Wyoming’s five statewide office seats during the 2022 General Election will be sworn in during the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Wyoming Inauguration Ceremony. Annemarie and Dave Picard have been selected as co-chairs of the Wyoming Inauguration Committee, Gov. Mark...
WYDOT warns scammers are threatening to suspend licenses in phishing ploy
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation says that scammers are threatening their targets with the prospect of having their driver’s licenses suspended. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver license validation using a suspicious link, the WYDOT release said Thursday.
