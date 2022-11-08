CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s current Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh plans to retire at the end of the year, the governor’s office announced Thursday. After McVeigh’s retirement, Drew Perkins will become the governor’s new chief of staff, according to Gordon’s office. Perkins, who lost his bid for re-election to the Senate District 29 seat to Casper businessman Bob Ide during the Republican Primary, announced his resignation as senator on Thursday.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO