Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is paying tribute to his late brother Aaron, who tragically died Saturday at his home in California. In a touching post on Instagram, Carter wrote, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO