cbs4indy.com
Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead following a shooting near a gas station on Indy’s east side. At about 9:50 a.m., police were called to Southeastern Ave. and S. Emerson Ave. in response to a report of a person shot. Witnesses insist the shooting began when one man...
cbs4indy.com
4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Man routinely kept Glock on dollhouse inside Muncie home where 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man routinely left his Glock on a dollhouse inside his girlfriend’s home, he told police. On Monday afternoon, his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son found the firearm and shot himself in the head in front of his 2-year-old sister. The little boy was pronounced dead at IU Health Memorial Hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Police rule man’s death from downtown head injuries a homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Police involvement began on Aug. 27, when IMPD officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to downtown Indianapolis for a man bleeding in the street.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police: Deadly shooting was a murder, attempted suicide
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel have confirmed that a deadly shooting incident over the weekend was a murder and attempted suicide. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead.
cbs4indy.com
Delphi man dies after being ejected from SUV in Lafayette crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Authorities said a 64-year-old man from Delphi is dead after being ejected from his rolling SUV during a crash on Monday evening. Police said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the...
cbs4indy.com
DOCS: Muncie man strangled a 5-year-old boy while wrestling, convicted by jury
MUNCIE, Ind. — Wrestling with a 5-year-old. Internal bleeding. Felony charges. Court documents are providing insight into why a Delaware County jury convicted a Muncie man of battery and strangulation of a child. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie faces up to eight and a half years in prison...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Shots fired during home invasion robbery on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said shots were fired during a home invasion robbery at a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District officers responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4000 block of Autumn Crest Court for a reported home invasion with shots fired.
cbs4indy.com
Advocates provide tips for victims after numerous domestic violence homicides
Advocates provide tips for victims after numerous domestic violence homicides. Advocates provide tips for victims after numerous …. Advocates provide tips for victims after numerous domestic violence homicides. Mayor Hogsett announces he will run for reelection, …. Mayor Hogsett announces he will run for reelection, Indy GOP and opponents respond.
cbs4indy.com
‘Where was my money?’ Court documents detail deadly shooting over $500
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces murder charges after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend over $500 that she was supposed to hold for him to buy license plates for his new vehicle. In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Robert Reed Jr., a...
cbs4indy.com
Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been sentenced for attacking a former state lawmaker after a Colts game last year. Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after he shoved former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground near the Indiana Statehouse in September of 2021.
cbs4indy.com
Gleaners returns to drive-thru distribution following high demand for services
Gleaners organizers said the drive-thru is meant to be more efficient and convenient compared to the limited capacity of its in-person shopping. Gleaners returns to drive-thru distribution following …. Gleaners organizers said the drive-thru is meant to be more efficient and convenient compared to the limited capacity of its in-person...
cbs4indy.com
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double...
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis Zoo getting festive for weekend kickoff of holiday tradition
INDIANAPOLIS — Families looking for a reason to start getting festive can look to the return of Christmas at the Zoo Saturday. This beloved holiday event features characters, light displays, and fun experiences for zoogoers of all ages. Children can even meet Santa before Christmas. The Indianapolis Zoo says...
cbs4indy.com
Volunteers begin installation for Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS– It was a snowy morning Saturday for volunteers of the IBEW Local 41 union, who were working to put up the lights for the Circle of Lights this year. The volunteers spent the past few weeks checking each light to make sure they work, and then spent about 5 hours Saturday morning stringing them along the circle. The yearly lighting of Monument Circle is seen by many residents and officials as a great kick-off for the holidays.
cbs4indy.com
Mayor Hogsett announces he will run for reelection, Indy GOP and opponents respond
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has confirmed he will run for reelection. In a downtown news conference Tuesday, the Democratic Mayor announced he will be seeking a third (and final) term in November of 2023. The announcement. In a speech in front of Indiana Democrats, Hogsett reflected on...
cbs4indy.com
Temperatures will stay cold this week; cloudy with a daily chance for flurries
For the month of November Indianapolis averages .8″ of snow, and the record 2.7″ we received this past Saturday has us well above average for the season. Our cloudy weather pattern will stick around and give us a daily chance for flurries and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday but no accumulation is expected. Another cold front will move across the state Friday and give us a better chance for light snow.
cbs4indy.com
Below average temperatures, no new records expected
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will only top off in the lower 40s, well below average for this time of year! While it will be cold, it won’t be the coldest temperature we’ve had on this date. Record high temperature: 76° (1971) Record low temperature: 11° (1986)...
