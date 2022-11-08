Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Burlington Opens at Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center
Friday morning, Burlington celebrated its grand opening at Brooklyn Center’s Shingle Creek Crossing. Store management, and city officials, have high hopes about what this store can do for the area. Shortly after the doors opened at 9 a.m., a stream of customers flowed into Brooklyn Center’s newest brick and...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Launches Effort to Recruit Female Officers with ‘Wonder Women’ Event
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, there’s a video simulator that allows law enforcement students to practice how they’d respond to real-life scenarios. But on a recent Tuesday, the students involved were all young women between the ages of 14 to 18. Kennaria Hopkins, a...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Homicide Victim ID’ed
The woman killed in a Brooklyn Park homicide early Tuesday morning has been identified as Zaria McKeever, 23. A report from the Hennepin Medical Examiner’s Office says McKeever died at the Eden Park Apartments of multiple gunshot wounds. Five people have been arrested and two of them are teenage...
mprnews.org
Newly-elected Brooklyn Center mayor says residents should expect change
Voters in Brooklyn Center elected April Graves as their next mayor, rejecting current Mayor Mike Elliott's bid for re-election. April Graves won with 54 percent of the vote against incumbent mayor Mike Elliot's 46 percent. Graves has been with the Brooklyn Center city council for eight years. Elliott took office...
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby
Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Seeks Dismissal of Ex-Police Chief’s Retaliation Lawsuit
Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who’s suing the city over state statute and employment violations, appeared in court this week. Thursday, the attorney representing the defendants, which include Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards and Council Member Marquita Butler, asked the judge to dismiss several of the complaints made by the former chief in his suit.
ccxmedia.org
After 10-plus Years, Plymouth Rotary Meets Goal of 7,000 Residents Trained in CPR
Heart Safe Plymouth, a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Plymouth and the Plymouth Public Safety Department is celebrating reaching their initial goal of ten percent of city residents trained. “The number is 7,000, way back when we started this program the population of the city of Plymouth was around...
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
ccxmedia.org
After Historic Victory, Brooklyn Park Mayor-Elect Says City Has Had ‘No Accountability’
Brooklyn Park Mayor-elect Hollies Winston reflected on his historic night Tuesday saying “going forward it’s going to be less about speeches” and more on his efforts to address challenges in the city. Winston made history by becoming the first Black candidate to win Brooklyn Park’s mayoral seat....
fox9.com
Minneapolis investing in street lighting as one way to fight crime
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Millions of dollars are getting poured into a big public safety initiative in Minneapolis, and it has nothing to do with law enforcement. Mayor Jacob Frey has earmarked $9 million for citywide lighting improvements in the 2023-2024 budget. City officials are hoping increased lighting will deter crime.
ccxmedia.org
City of Maple Grove Report – November 9, 2022
A recap of the November 7, 2022 Maple Grove City Council meeting and a look at news and happening from around the city. Find out more about city news and happenings at https://maplegrovemn.gov.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
ccxmedia.org
St. Raphael Catholic School Sings to Veterans
St. Raphael Catholic School in Crystal offered brunch and a thoughtful performance by students for veterans at this year’s Veterans Day event. “We want to teach the kids generous hearts and how to be charitable, serviceable like the veterans,” explained Joan Wieland, spokesperson for St. Raphael’s. “So the kids love to come because they can see an example in these guys in how they live.”
Driver charged in fatal crash near Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The man behind the wheel of a car that crashed while fleeing police outside the Mall of America has been charged with multiple felonies, including vehicular homicide. According to court documents, 25-year-old Abdeljabar Sharif drove a Honda Accord stolen out of Minneapolis with two passengers inside...
fox9.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen
Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
ktoe.com
One Dead As Stolen Vehicle Crashes Near Mall Of America
(Bloomington, MN) — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed at an on-ramp near the Mall of America. Bloomington police say the vehicle was stolen and was being chased by officers yesterday before crashing at the ramp to I-494 east from Lindau Lane. Two other adults in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Comments / 0