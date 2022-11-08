Read full article on original website
3d ago
Extra lame and not the culture Houston’s wishes to promote. Bario culture has destroyed enough.
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
defendernetwork.com
Houston native Lanny Smith teams with Marvel
The box office hit “Black Panther” is back with a second film installment, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and Marvel has teamed up with Houston’s own Lanny Smith, a former NBA player and owner of the global sportswear brand Actively Black, for an exclusive merchandise collection.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Houston did it for Dusty🌟, getting all snuggled up for the cold🌬️ and an eagle sighting on Veterans Day🦅: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – This was a HUGE week for Houston and, in effect, Click2Pins. We had a tough time this week picking a best photo. So. Many. Great. Choices. Thank you for sending your photos from the Astros’ World Series victory parade, the changing weather, scenes from your daily life and so much more.
Click2Houston.com
Astros’ Jeremy Peña to work a shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston this Monday
HOUSTON – Wondering what to do for lunch this Monday?. How about having your lunch served by Astros World Series MVP Jeremy Peña?. This Monday, the MVP will pick up a drive-thru shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston. The location is 7009 Gulf Freeway. Peña’s shift...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest Gents Parade on Catwalk For an Unforgettable Una Notte Swan Song — $540,000 Raised With Hoots, Hollers and Fun For All
Attorney Mo Aziz on the catwalk at the Una Notte in Italia gala at the Omni Hotel. (Photo by Steven Taylor) After a quarter century of this men’s fashion frolic for charity, Una Notte in Italia delivered a record breaking grand finale with founders Debbie and Rudy Festari finishing the tradition at the Omni Hotel with an unforgettable swan song night. Tables sold out months in advance with regulars eager to join the final celebration, which by evening’s end had enriched Children at Risk coffers by $540,000.
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
fox26houston.com
Hernandez Govan indicted for Young Dolph's murder, father of rapper Lotta Cash Desto killed in Houston
Memphis, Tenn. - A third man was indicted and arrested in the murder of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. According to a report by FOX13Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy...
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market 2022: Donne Di Domani | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2
Tags: houston life, spaghetti ladies, marinara sauce, red sauce, red apron ladies, houston ballet nutcracker market, tomato sauce, donne di domani. If you’ve been to the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, you’ve probably heard of the famous marinara sauce and the ladies behind it. The sauce is always a popular item at the market, and usually sells out fast. But there’s more to this story – the sauce actually gives back to local charities. Watch the clip to learn more about the special mission behind Donne Di Domani. For more information, visit NutcrackerMarket.com.
Inside Takeoff’s celebration of life: Tears, prayers and powerful performances
ATLANTA — Friends, family members, a host of celebrities and thousands of fans gathered at State Farm Arena Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley Nov. 1 during a private party. No one has yet been arrested in the shooting.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston holds Veterans Day celebration featuring parade, moment of silence
HOUSTON – The City of Houston Veterans Day Parade and celebration is happening Friday in downtown. The celebration, honoring Houston-area men and women in the military, is set to begin at 10 a.m. with remarks from several speakers. A moment of silence will also be held on the 11th...
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million
11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com
Disney On Ice presents ‘Into The Magic’ skating into Houston’s NRG Stadium this weekend
HOUSTON – All of your favorite Disney characters are back in Houston this weekend as Disney On Ice presents: ‘Into The Magic’ at NRG Stadium!. Mickey and Minnie will host some of our favorite Disney friends such as Miguel from ‘Coco’, Moana, Anna and Elsa, Belle, Cinderella and more, along with world-class figure skating.
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
bayoubeatnews.com
SAD PHOTOS: 50 urine-soaked animals, including newborn puppy, rescued from Houston area home
Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 rescued 50 emaciated and urine and feces-matted dogs, including a newborn puppy, from a property near E. 25th Street near Loop 610. The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris and a...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Open happening at Memorial Park Golf Club through Sunday
HOUSTON – The Houston Open and associated events are underway at the Memorial Park Golf Course until Sunday. The events, which are managed by the Astros Golf Foundation in partnership with the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, may be extended by an additional day in the event of inclement weather, according to the Memorial Park Conservancy.
cw39.com
FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
Click2Houston.com
Slain Migos rapper Takeoff, who was killed in Houston, to be remembered at Atlanta celebration
ATLANTA – Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old’s life and musical contributions. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed Nov. 1 in a shooting outside a...
