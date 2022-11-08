ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MNPD: Officers shoot, kill man who fired on them at crime scene

MADISON, Tenn. -- A deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison this morning is under investigation. A man "inexplicably" pulled a gun and opened fire on three Metro Nashville police officers on the 200 block of Gallatin Pike South at around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The officers fired back, killing the man.
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
TDOT: I-40 backup caused by contractor working past scheduled time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A contractor is facing a hefty fine for the traffic backup on I-40 early Wednesday morning. I-40 was backed up for miles with bumper-to-bumper traffic. TDOT says contractors on a paving project on the highway worked far past the time they were supposed to finish.
Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
