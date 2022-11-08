Read full article on original website
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
fox17.com
MNPD: Officers shoot, kill man who fired on them at crime scene
MADISON, Tenn. -- A deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison this morning is under investigation. A man "inexplicably" pulled a gun and opened fire on three Metro Nashville police officers on the 200 block of Gallatin Pike South at around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The officers fired back, killing the man.
Carjacking suspect arrested after vehicle was spotted at Nashville motel
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Thursday after he was found with a carjacked vehicle.
fox17.com
Owners reunited after FOX 17 News reporter saves dog from busy I-40/I-440 split
UPDATE: The owners of a dog saved from a busy West Nashville roadway Friday have been reunited with their pup! The owners said two of their dogs had gotten loose Thursday night. They found one of them, but couldn't locate the girl dog until they saw our FOX 17 News report.
Woman charged with stabbing another woman in West Nashville
Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
fox17.com
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
fox17.com
Global Mall Study launches master plan, aims to help future development in Antioch area
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Planning Department will officially launch the master planning process for the Global Mall Study on next week aimed at transforming the Antioch community. The launch, which will create a roadmap for future development based on community priorities in the Antioch area, will take...
fox17.com
TDOT: I-40 backup caused by contractor working past scheduled time
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A contractor is facing a hefty fine for the traffic backup on I-40 early Wednesday morning. I-40 was backed up for miles with bumper-to-bumper traffic. TDOT says contractors on a paving project on the highway worked far past the time they were supposed to finish.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
fox17.com
Nashville parent demands change following FOX 17 News 'Dropout Factory' report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Nashville parents are demanding more from Metro Nashville Public Schools following a FOX 17 News special report. The report found Glencliff High School is now considered a dropout factory, with a 53 percent graduation rate. One parent cited that report when approaching the MNPS...
Argument leads to woman getting shot in leg, Metro Police say
A search effort is underway for a woman accused of shooting another woman in the Madison area on Thursday.
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
fox17.com
'He had to be stopped': Man allegedly punched woman during Tennessee home invasion
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man with a long criminal background is facing assault charges after authorities say he broke into homes in Rutherford County and hurt residents. The sheriff's office says James David Warner, a convicted felon, invaded two homes Thursday on Woodbury Pike then led arresting...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro's annual North Pole Express kicks off this month for a good cause
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re looking for something fun to do with your family, consider the North Pole Express at Saddle Woods Farm. Event founder Sara Burnett said they’re bringing the polar express to life for thousands of people...
fox17.com
Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
Bounty hunters go to wrong house for man already in custody
A Goodlettsville family was frightened to death after men in tactical gear with flashlights and radios climbed over their back yard fence and banged on the couple's door.
Renderings of Lebanon Outlet Mall redevelopment released
The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.
Clarksville police charge man with 2020 Chinese restaurant murder
A 29-year-old man extradited from Illinois is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail, charged in a 2020 murder.
1 in custody after armed robbery in Antioch
Several victims called police and claimed they were robbed at gunpoint by three men dressed in all black on Blue Hole Road.
