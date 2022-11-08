Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
NHGC Announces Scarecrow Contest Winners
Several members of the North Haven Garden Club Scarecrow Committee met at the Town Green on Nov. 5 to disassemble the scarecrow display, meet a few of the contest winners, and hand out certificates and prizes. Contestants who attended the presentation were Grand Prize winners Leslie and Audrey Borrelli, along with winners Feldman Orthodontics, LP Counseling, Anthony Golia, Clarissa Kumar, the Kumar Family, Maisy and Fielding Hayes, and Danny Pisano. Winners received certificates, a photo of their scarecrow, and a prize. Certificates and prizes for other contestants will be awarded at a later date. Look for more photos on our Facebook page.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
What’s Up at Tweed Airport?
Save Our Shoreline (SOS) will hold a Community Conversation about the proposed Tweed Airport expansion plans and the impacts on the well-being of the shoreline and the health of its residents. The talk is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library,146 Thimble Islands Rd, Stony Creek. The community conversation is being hosted by Stony Creek Association.
Foundation Announces $50K in Funding for Essex Elementary
The Essex Elementary School Foundation (EESF), supported by the residents and community of Essex, approved over $50,000 for enrichment programs offered at Essex Elementary School (EES) that would otherwise not be available through traditional funding by the school system and budget. For the 2022-'23 school year, the approved programs and...
ETV Prepares to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening
The sky is the limit as a transformation comes to East Haven Public Television (ETV). The local station is providing new workshops and volunteer opportunities at the newly revamped station. The station will celebrate a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting at their new studio at 230 Main Street on Saturday,...
Holiday Train Show Returns for 29th Year
The family-friendly Holiday Train Show exhibit is back at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex for its 29th year. The members-only opening and the Museum Shop member Holiday sale are on Monday, Nov.21 at 5 p.m. The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Train artist Steve Cryan...
Ceremony Dedicates Branford WWII Monument
Branford’s new World War II memorial monument was dedicated and officially unveiled on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Veterans Memorial Park. Officials with the Town of Branford, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12106, and American Legion Post 83 helped to recognize the importance of the granite stone memorial, dedicated to all who served during WWII and to honor 36 Branford residents who did not survive.
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
Making Strides at the APK 5K
Michael DeBlieux (16) makes his way back to the Guilford Fairgrounds with Robin Kleeman (114) following during the APK 5K Run/Walk & Ruck on Nov. 5. Now in its ninth year, the annual 5K is held in memory of Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel, and all proceeds go directly to APK Charities Direct Assistant Program, providing direct financial and other support to service members and their families facing an emergency or hardship.
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens, 99 years young, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Clifford Havens. Helen was born in New Haven on Sept. 25, 1923, and was the youngest of seven children to the late Emanuel and Maria Bove Gasparrino.
Belle M. (McSherry) Farrell
Belle M. (McSherry) Farrell, 88, longtime resident of Guilford passed away on Nov. 4 . Wife of the late Richard J. Farrell, Belle was born in New Haven on May 14, 1934, daughter of the late Terrance McSherry and Grace (Kelsey) McSherry. She was the loving mother of Kathleen O’Connor of North Branford (David O’Connor). She is also survived by two grandchildren, Ryan Dillon of Branford, and Kristy Dillon (Samuel Connor) of Branford. She was predeceased by her mother, father, and siblings, Jack, Nick, Charlotte, Mildred Martindale, and Terrance McSherry. She is also survived by many nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and grandnephews.
Thomas Bateman Slocum Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Bateman Slocum, Jr., 75, longtime Branford resident and most recently of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Oct. 31 . Tom was born on May 3, 1947, son of the late Thomas Bateman Slocum and Jean (Brickwood) Slocum. Tom was a...
Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter plans to expand
(WTNH) — Combining animals and sustainability, News 8 sat down with Laura Burban, the director and an animal control officer at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. Burban noted how the animal shelter is an integral part of the Branford community, and also spoke about a new location opening up in the near future. There’s also […]
A Connecticut nonprofit offers scholarships to high schoolers to learn high tech skills
Local high school students who are interested in learning how to code will get a chance through District Arts and Education, a New Haven-based nonprofit organization that provides immersive tech programs. The organization announced that they have 20 full $10,600 scholarships for under-represented students for their 12-month programs in New...
Tiernan Elected Branford-North Branford Judge of Probate
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Democratic candidate Charles “Chuck” Tiernan III was elected as the next Judge of Probate for District 35, serving the towns of Branford and North Branford. In the race to seat a new Judge of Probate due to the retirement of Judge Frank Forgione, Tiernan...
Faculty Recital at Community Music School Nov. 20
It’s true! Music teachers get butterflies when they perform at recitals, just as their students do. But like their students, those butterflies do not keep them from playing. Instructors at the Community Music School (CMS) in Centerbrook will perform at the Faculty Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Centerbrook Meeting House.
VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole
Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
