Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
‘Gilmore Girls’: Edward Herrmann Lived in a Small Connecticut Town Just Like Stars Hollow
Edward Herrmann's 'Gilmore Girls' character Richard Gilmore was used to the luxuries of a capital city, but the actor himself called a Stars Hollow-like town in Connecticut home.
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
May Pang on John Lennon's creative process: "He was always nervous about his own writing"
Photographer, jewelry designer and former music executive May Pang joined host Kenneth Womack to talk about falling in love with the music of the Beatles (and her subsequent relationship with one of them) on the latest episode of "Everything Fab Four," a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.
Asbury Park’s, NJ Finest Set To Appear On Family Feud Game Show
Warning: I am going to sound like one of the biggest fan girls this entire post because it involves one of my favorite game shows of all time. Any guesses on which game show I am talking about? Here's a hint:. "We asked 100 people. Top 6 answers on the...
‘Cobra Kai’ Mansion Backyard for Rent: You Can Party at the LaRusso House! (PHOTOS)
The backyard of the famous LaRusso house from Netflix's Cobra Kai is now available to rent as your personal party pad. The mansion featured on Cobra Kai has opened its luxurious backyard for rent via swimming pool rental service Swimply. As seen in the popular Netflix series, Villa Flora features...
People Are Sharing The Most Romantic Lines Ever Spoken In The History Of Cinema
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
‘Wakanda Forever’ Ending Explained: What the Finale Means for Marvel
The following post contains SPOILERS for Wakanda Forever. You’d have to eat a whole lot of Heart-Shaped Herbs to forget them once you read it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sets the stage for tons of future Marvel adventures. There’s a new Black Panther! There’s a new King of Wakanda! There’s a new T’Challa! Namor and Talokan are now a big part of the Marvel Universe!
Joe Gorga’s Hysterical Stand Up Coming To Red Bank Tomorrow Night
Who's your favorite real housewife on RHONJ? Sometimes the favorite housewife is a husband! Joe Gorga’s larger-than-life personality has made him a fan-favorite on the show and now he’s taking his crazy stories and humor to the stage. Jersey are you ready for a night with Joe?. Lou...
‘The Penguin’ Series Bridges the Gap Between ‘The Batman’ and Its Sequel
Despite all the upheaval and changes behind the scenes of Warner Bros. Discovery, it appears (key word appears) that HBO Max is still moving ahead with a television show starring the version of the DC villain the Penguin, as played by Colin Farrell in the recent movie The Batman. Farrell himself recently said he had read the script for the premiere episode and described the whole show as very “unusual.” (Well, yeah. Not too many television shows about comic-book super-villains!)
