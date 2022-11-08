ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix

It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
Salon

May Pang on John Lennon's creative process: "He was always nervous about his own writing"

Photographer, jewelry designer and former music executive May Pang joined host Kenneth Womack to talk about falling in love with the music of the Beatles (and her subsequent relationship with one of them) on the latest episode of "Everything Fab Four," a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Ending Explained: What the Finale Means for Marvel

The following post contains SPOILERS for Wakanda Forever. You’d have to eat a whole lot of Heart-Shaped Herbs to forget them once you read it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concludes Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sets the stage for tons of future Marvel adventures. There’s a new Black Panther! There’s a new King of Wakanda! There’s a new T’Challa! Namor and Talokan are now a big part of the Marvel Universe!
‘The Penguin’ Series Bridges the Gap Between ‘The Batman’ and Its Sequel

Despite all the upheaval and changes behind the scenes of Warner Bros. Discovery, it appears (key word appears) that HBO Max is still moving ahead with a television show starring the version of the DC villain the Penguin, as played by Colin Farrell in the recent movie The Batman. Farrell himself recently said he had read the script for the premiere episode and described the whole show as very “unusual.” (Well, yeah. Not too many television shows about comic-book super-villains!)
