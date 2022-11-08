If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter
Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!
Much of the anti abortion opposition is coming from women who have had abortions or men who have paid for abortions and who now have guilty consciences so they're seeking to absolve themselves from their sins by denying others the same right! It was convenient for them to help them move on with their lives, but now they want to deny everybody else the same opportunity to do the same! Typical republican rhetoric - "do as I say but not as I do!" We're all SO SICK of republican hypocrisy and anti-American acts of stripping people of their Rights! VOTE BLUE ALL THE WAY DOWN THE BALLOT FOR FREEDOM!
Comments / 9