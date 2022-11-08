ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Vicky Graham
3d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

Vicky Graham
3d ago

Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!

Vicky Graham
3d ago

Much of the anti abortion opposition is coming from women who have had abortions or men who have paid for abortions and who now have guilty consciences so they're seeking to absolve themselves from their sins by denying others the same right! It was convenient for them to help them move on with their lives, but now they want to deny everybody else the same opportunity to do the same! Typical republican rhetoric - "do as I say but not as I do!" We're all SO SICK of republican hypocrisy and anti-American acts of stripping people of their Rights! VOTE BLUE ALL THE WAY DOWN THE BALLOT FOR FREEDOM!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

isthmus.com

Panel of experts set to analyze the election in Thursday live stream

Still trying to make sense of what happened in the midterm elections? Join the club! Wisconsin voters went with a Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator, while resisting a veto-proof state Legislature. How did we get here? And where are we headed?. Isthmus has assembled experts in politics, voting, public...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass with ease in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding referendums as a state, but (what) we can do is do advisory referendums...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
beckersspine.com

12 surgeons who are leaving orthopedic groups for private practices

Since Oct. 14, 12 orthopedic surgeons have departed from major health systems in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in favor of starting private practices. 1. Kris Radcliff, MD, left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for over 12 years, to start his own private practice, the Spinal Disc Center in New Jersey.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort native among heroes featured in nationwide TV special: ‘American Valor’

Growing up in Fort Atkinson, John Wolfram said he was a kid who liked to swim. He was a long-haired teenager in the mid-1960s — in fact, he said, his hair was so long his picture was not allowed in the school year book — and by the time he graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967, he and other young men, especially those who were not married or planning to attend college, were ripe for the draft and deployment to Vietnam.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wiproud.com

‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
JANESVILLE, WI
isthmus.com

Madison voter turnout takeaways

Madison voters reinforced stereotypes at the polls Tuesday, voting in large numbers and overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Secretary of State Doug La Follette and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, running for U.S. Senate, all won every ward in the city and collected over 85 percent of the citywide vote.
MADISON, WI
wuwm.com

Addressing Wisconsin's rising Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases

The Respiratory Virus or RSV, is stressing the health system, with cases on the rise, especially in children. Dr. John Ross is the chief medical officer at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison and a pediatric emergency medicine physician with UW Health Kids. He shares what is happening. He explains...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your ultimate Wisconsin holiday parade guide

WISCONSIN — The winter air is slowly making its way into Wisconsin and the countdown to the holidays has already begun. Many celebrations are getting people in the holiday spirit statewide. We rounded up all the major holiday parades so you can save time finding the dates and times.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Madison-area races called, Dane County sheriff reelected

Despite the wait on close statewide races, several local ticket races have been called, with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett securely holding onto his role for another four years. Barrett, a Democrat who has served as sheriff since April 2021, faced off against Republican challenger Anthony Hamilton, a detective within...
DANE COUNTY, WI
isthmus.com

What to do in Madison this weekend: Homiefest II, ‘Memento Mori’ and more Isthmus Picks

Elly Griffiths, Thursday, Nov. 10, Crowdcast, noon: Mystery to Me goes back to its roots with mysteries with this Crowdcast discussion between local journalist Doug Moe and Elly Griffiths. Her new novel, Bleeding Heart Yard, concerns murder at a school reunion (actual, not just wished-for), with a cast of friends who also killed someone back in the day. Register here. (Note: The time for this event has been corrected from Monday's post.)
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Dire diagnosis not a death sentence

Two years ago this week, my sister Marcia Budde, who lives in Portage, received a death sentence. After spending much of 2020 trying to get answers for a persistent cough, she had a chest X-ray on Nov. 9, 2020, that would change her life forever. The haunting note on Marcia’s...
PORTAGE, WI
lpgasmagazine.com

Lakes Gas purchases Hohl’s Propane

Lakes Gas, headquartered in Wyoming, Minnesota, acquired the propane operations of Hohl’s Propane in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Hohl’s Propane sells and delivers propane to residential, agriculture and commercial customers in six counties in the Wisconsin Dells area of southern Wisconsin. “We are pleased to add to our market strength...
BARABOO, WI

