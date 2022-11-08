ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces

The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL

Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
Citrus County Chronicle

Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt off IR; S Fitzpatrick out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Deebo Samuel goes home to SC to inspire, motivate kids

Deebo Samuel spends plenty of time going back to his hometown for a purpose. The All-Pro wide receiver grew up in a tough environment in South Carolina. Football became his path to success, so he wants to inspire children who look up to him as a role model.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy