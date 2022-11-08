Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Nunez double secures Liverpool win against Southampton
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Darwin Nunez signed off for the World Cup in style by scoring twice in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Uruguay international took his season's total to nine goals in all competitions, which is one more than Sadio Mane at the same stage last year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arsenal beats Wolves 2-0, leads Premier League by 5 points
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal will head into the World Cup break with a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League after Martin Odegaard’s double clinched a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton on Saturday. The captain’s goals in the 55th and 75th minutes showed City, which lost...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pressure on Lampard after Everton loses to Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth piled the pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard with a 3-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday. Defeat leaves Lampard's team just one place and one point above the relegation zone as the league pauses for the World Cup.
Citrus County Chronicle
Potter's Chelsea reign looks in crisis after Newcastle loss
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Graham Potter's Chelsea reign already looks to be in crisis after a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday left the London club eighth in the Premier League. Joe Willock's 67th-minute strike consigned Chelsea to a third straight loss in the league — and a fourth...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arsenal takes 5-point lead over City into World Cup break
As the Premier League gets ready to pause for the World Cup, some unlikely storylines are in place for the second half of the season. Arsenal has a five-point lead and is undoubtedly Manchester City's biggest challenger for its title.
