Houston, TX

Houston Press

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Good at the Inaugural Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Friday through Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m. The Tokyo Night Festival is back and bigger than ever, celebrating Houston’s Japanese community and culture through food, music, art, anime, martial arts, cars and much more over two nights. This year’s lineup of vendors includes Shun Japanese Kitchen, Hako Bento Box Company, Burger Chan, Click Virtual Food Hall, Aqua S, Ramen Tatsuya and more. Tickets start at $20.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 11 to 13, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Cinemark Showcases Updated Theatre Design with Opening of New Theatre in Missouri City, Marking the Exhibitor’s Fourteenth Theatre in the Greater Houston Area

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theatre is the first to showcase a reimagined theatre design, and it brings the best in exhibition to Houston moviegoers, with immersive, first-class amenities including two XD auditoriums, all Luxury Lounger recliners and a new look and feel that enhances the customer experience from the minute they walk into the theatre, all the way to the end credits. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/ Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Missouri City and XD theatre in the Greater Houston area. (Photo: Business Wire)
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Some of the festive, fabulous items we found at the Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON – The city’s biggest holiday shopping event of the year is underway. Tens of thousands of shoppers are expected to descend on NRG Center to spend collective millions on holiday gifts, apparel and décor at the Nutcracker Market. The mind-bogglingly massive four-day shopping extravaganza features hundreds...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

First look at "King Tut's Tomb" at Houston Museum of Natural Science

The discovery of King Tut's tomb is regarded as the most important find in the excavation of ancient Egypt. Now, a brand new exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science lets you experience the tomb first hand. "King Tut's Tomb" tells the story of the initial finds in the Valley of the Kings that led to the eventual discovery that stunned the world.
HOUSTON, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Amazing Holiday Events in Houston for 2022

The Holidays in Houston are a magical time, and we’ve never needed more Holiday Magic than in 2022! Check out these great events happening and mark your calendar not to miss a single one!. The Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular Dec. 3rd is the biggest holiday event in Houston! An incredible...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market 2022: Donne Di Domani | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

Tags: houston life, spaghetti ladies, marinara sauce, red sauce, red apron ladies, houston ballet nutcracker market, tomato sauce, donne di domani. If you’ve been to the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, you’ve probably heard of the famous marinara sauce and the ladies behind it. The sauce is always a popular item at the market, and usually sells out fast. But there’s more to this story – the sauce actually gives back to local charities. Watch the clip to learn more about the special mission behind Donne Di Domani. For more information, visit NutcrackerMarket.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Guest Co-host Bill Balleza!

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, in honor of Veterans Day, we’re catching up with veteran Marine sniper and former KPRC 2 Anchor Bill Balleza. He retired from the anchor desk back in 2020. So, what has he been up to?. We’ll find out, Friday at 1:00 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tamales! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries

HOUSTON – It’s TAMALE TIME! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries, and a dish that many families have year round, but especially for the holidays! Today on Houston Life, Tanji Patton from Good Taste TV got hands-on in the kitchen, showing Derrick and Courtney how to make an easy tamale recipe to make at home— and you can too!
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer

HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX

