There’s something about rappers in the city of New York that allows them to have a resurgence later in their careers. Years after dominating afternoon drive mixes at Hot 97 with The Lox, Styles P had his stride in his 40s as he continues to deliver new music and enter into new business ventures. Alongside Styles P, Jadakiss has been on a historic run following his performance at Verzuz in the Hulu Theater last year. Not to be forgotten, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter continues to show up on records like “God Did” while also positioning himself to be the owner of the Washington Commanders. Jim Jones, Remy Ma and many others are also important examples to be mentioned in this conversation. With all of that said, few have had a late-career surge quite like Nasir “Nas” Jones.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO