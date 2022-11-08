Read full article on original website
Rihanna Provides Update On New Music: ‘Super Bowl Is One Thing. New Music Is Another.’
Rihanna discussed the possibility of releasing new music in the near future at a recent Savage Fenty. In a video captured by the Associated Press, the chart-topping star explained that she is in the process of working on something new, but it is not necessarily attached to her upcoming Super Bowl performance.
Drake, 21 Savage Expected To Compete For Billboard 200 Top Spot With ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage have delivered one of the most talked-about projects of the year, Her Loss. Whether fans are praising the music or critics are condemning the album for its questionable lyrics, Her Loss has managed to pull in streams from every corner of the world. As a result, HITS Daily Double projects that the album will pull in anywhere from 335,000-350,000 units or 425-450 million on-demand streams during its first week. During most weeks, this would be enough to top the Billboard 200 Chart, but Taylor Swift is in contention to maintain the top spot for a second week.
Drake, 21 Savage Hint At Tour Following ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage may be hitting the road in the near future. During a recent episode of Table For One on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, the Her Loss duo hinted at a potential joint tour. “I’m excited for [our] tour,” he said, per Rap-Up. “It’s just another...
BLEU Delivers ‘Tantra’
It is amazing how quickly time flies. Nearly two years ago, BLEU broke onto the national scene after receiving a co-sign from one of the most popular artists in the world — Drake. Together, the duo delivered a track by the name of “You’re Mine Still” that still dominates playlists, mixes and radio. Since then, Drake has remained Drake and BLEU has moved from regional talent to emerging star.
Fat Joe To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’
Fat Joe is the next star set to sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith at the red table. Together, Pinkett-Smith and the New York native will discuss his memoir, José. “Life lessons you won’t want to miss from the one and only, Grammy-nominated artist, author and entrepreneur Fat Joe. For the first time, Joe opens up about what happened the night he moved out at age 14, the betrayal he says turned his heart black” the high price of living a life of crime and the deal he made with his wife of 27 years,” the episode description reads.
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit For ‘South Bronx’ Sample
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has found himself in yet another legal battle. This time, Kanye West is reportedly facing a multi-million lawsuit regarding a Boogie Down Productions sample used in the 2021 track, “Life of the Party” featuring Andre 3000. The 2021 track features the Chicago...
Reuben Vincent, HDBeenDope & More Lead Roc Nation’s ‘Set The Bar’ Cypher
Roc Nation is no stranger to developing and breaking new talent. Over the years, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and company have had a hand in elevating the careers of J. Cole, Rihanna and several others. Despite reaching the top of the industry several times, the entertainment imprint remains committed to providing a spotlight to emerging talent and giving flowers to artists that have defined the culture.
Rihanna Shares ‘Born Again’
Music fans that display a good amount of patience are being rewarded. After a five-year absence, fans of Kendrick Lamar were rewarded with Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Elsewhere, fans of Beyoncé were gifted with Renaissance after a six-year break. Now, it appears that fans of Rihanna will be rewarded in the future.
J. Cole Sets Dates For 2023 Dreamville Festival
J. Cole is gearing up to return to his home state of North Carolina yet again. This week, the Grammy Award winner announced that next year’s Dreamville Festival will take place on April 1-2, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Dorothea Dix Park. “Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing...
Nas & Hit-Boy Return With ‘King’s Disease III’
There’s something about rappers in the city of New York that allows them to have a resurgence later in their careers. Years after dominating afternoon drive mixes at Hot 97 with The Lox, Styles P had his stride in his 40s as he continues to deliver new music and enter into new business ventures. Alongside Styles P, Jadakiss has been on a historic run following his performance at Verzuz in the Hulu Theater last year. Not to be forgotten, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter continues to show up on records like “God Did” while also positioning himself to be the owner of the Washington Commanders. Jim Jones, Remy Ma and many others are also important examples to be mentioned in this conversation. With all of that said, few have had a late-career surge quite like Nasir “Nas” Jones.
Westside Boogie Delivers His First Funkmaster Flex Freestyle
A new voice is behind the mic at Hot 97. For the first time, Westside Boogie and Funkmaster Flex connected to create a new chapter of the legendary DJ’s freestyle series. Rapping over P Killer Trackz’s “How’s It Goin’ Down” production, the California native showcased the introspective lyricism that has made him a fan favorite from coast to coast.
Shea Serrano To Develop Netflix’s ‘Neon’
Shea Serrano is taking the next step as an overall creative force in Hollywood. The popular author, podcaster and cultural voice has reportedly landed a deal with Netflix. He is expected to develop a new series called Neon with Max Searle, one of the creative minds behind FX’s Dave.
