Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
wtva.com
Bond set for Columbus man accused of shooting into car with woman and infant
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge set the bond for the suspect accused of shooting at a car occupied by a woman and an infant. It happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police arrested Terrence Barrow, 39, and charged him with aggravated assault. A judge set...
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
wcbi.com
Shooting at Yo Bar leaves one victim in critical condition, injures two others
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an early morning shooting where it is believed more than 60 shots were fired and three people were injured. The shootout happened outside of Yo Bar on Bluecutt Road at about 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where...
Commercial Dispatch
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
wtva.com
Three people hurt in Friday morning shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is looking into an early Friday morning shooting that left three people hurt. It happened at Yo' Bar on Bluecutt Road at 12:55 a.m. Captain Rick Jones said the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot of the bar. He...
wtva.com
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
wtva.com
Murder trial dismissed in Louisville after eyewitness admits to lying
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The district attorney dismissed charges against two murder suspects in Louisville. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were on trial for the murders of Sam Jones and Roman Mosely. The two men were shot to death in Louisville in May 2021. District Attorney Doug Evans said the...
wtva.com
Store robbed Monday evening in Pontotoc; arrest made
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made for an armed robbery at a liquor store in Pontotoc. According to the Pontotoc Police Department, the robbery happened Monday evening, Nov. 7 shortly before 7:17 at Express Liquor & Wine on Highway 15 North. Workers told officers a man entered...
wtva.com
Pontotoc police capture armed robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) -- Pontotoc police need help finding an armed robber who held up a local liquor store. Police Chief Randy Tutor said the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday at Express Liquor and Wine Shop off Highway 15 North. He said a black man went into the store,...
wtva.com
One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
wtva.com
Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
Neshoba Democrat
DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
Commercial Dispatch
19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup
A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police will get new license plate readers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new crime fighting tool is on its way to Tupelo. The city's police department will rent sixteen new license plate readers to go across the town. Fourteen will be mounted on utility poles and the other two will be mobile, so they can go where needed.
Comments / 2