ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Teen facing terror charges for alleged ISIS-inspired plot

BANGOR, Maine — Federal officials have upgraded charges against a Maine teenager accused of building explosives as part of a plot to attack a mosque in Chicago. Xavier Pelkey was initially charged with federal weapons offenses in February, and in a two-count superseding indictment returned on Nov. 9, was charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices.
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — (AP) — Authorities on Thursday were looking for three Olympic medals belonging to a member of the U.S. women's volleyball team after they were stolen from a Southern California home. The medals were being temporarily stored at a Laguna Hills home and were inside...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
KRMG

Texas executes man convicted of killing mother, burying body in backyard

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas man convicted of killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly two decades ago was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday. Tracy Beatty, 61, of Whitehouse, was executed at the Huntsville State Penitentiary, KYTX-TV reported. He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. CST, according to The Associated Press.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KRMG

Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Utah Democrats' decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state's U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest. Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican...
UTAH STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: What's known about delays in Nevada vote count

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nevada's high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Here's a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy