Texas attorney accused of dosing wife’s drinks with abortion drug
Man charged in 1994 murders of Texas couple, their 3-year-old child
Virginia sailor who flew to Houston to kill pregnant girlfriend sentenced to life without parole
HOUSTON — A Virginia sailor, convicted of killing his Houston-area girlfriend after learning she was pregnant, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Marcus Levail Murphy flew to Houston for three hours on Feb. 24, 2015,...
Florida couple rescued after boat breaks free during Hurricane Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — First responders in St. Lucie County helped rescue a couple and their pets Wednesday night after hurricane-force winds lodged their boat under a causeway. David Snow and his wife were aboard their sailboat Wednesday evening when winds broke the 52-foot vessel free in the Indian...
Teen facing terror charges for alleged ISIS-inspired plot
BANGOR, Maine — Federal officials have upgraded charges against a Maine teenager accused of building explosives as part of a plot to attack a mosque in Chicago. Xavier Pelkey was initially charged with federal weapons offenses in February, and in a two-count superseding indictment returned on Nov. 9, was charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices.
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina
Texas man accused of hiding eggnog in pants, fighting with store security
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Texas man is accused of trying to steal a bottle of eggnog by hiding it in his pants at a Wichita Falls store and then fighting with security personnel, authorities said. Kevin Vincent Ellis, 38, of Wichita Falls, was arrested Monday and charged with...
3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — (AP) — Authorities on Thursday were looking for three Olympic medals belonging to a member of the U.S. women's volleyball team after they were stolen from a Southern California home. The medals were being temporarily stored at a Laguna Hills home and were inside...
Texas executes man convicted of killing mother, burying body in backyard
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas man convicted of killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly two decades ago was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday. Tracy Beatty, 61, of Whitehouse, was executed at the Huntsville State Penitentiary, KYTX-TV reported. He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. CST, according to The Associated Press.
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in Nebraska and Minnesota, regulators s
Flu hospitalizations on the rise in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in flu cases. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 94 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flue since Sept. 1. Twenty seven of those patients were in Tulsa County, according to the health department. According to the...
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX — (AP) — Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake...
Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races
PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early...
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Utah Democrats' decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state's U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest. Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican...
EXPLAINER: What's known about delays in Nevada vote count
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nevada's high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Here's a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
