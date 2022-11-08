ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

What's In A Name? Maryland Zoo Seeks Public Input On Naming New African Penguin Chick

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
The Maryland Zoo is soliciting a name for their new African penguins. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland Zoo

One of the Maryland Zoo’s new African penguin chicks is going to have an Italian flavor to its new name.

Zoo officials are seeking the public’s opinion in choosing the best name for one of its four new chicks, and this year's theme is Italian food.

Now, it will be up to the public to choose between three popular Italian fares: Ravioli, Limoncello, or Mozzarella.

In the past, the zoo has chosen different themes, including certain spices, popular literary characters, and similar food options.

“This year, the Penguin Coast care team has selected Italian food as the naming theme for chicks hatched during the 2022-2023 season, and is asking for the public's help in selecting the name of one of the first four chicks that just hatched,” zoo officials said.

Those interested in helping name the zoo’s new tiny penguin can do so here.

BALTIMORE, MD
